An updated version of the NCAA transfer portal will detail whether or not transferring athletes in the database are scholarship players or not.
The NCAA will be updating its transfer database on Aug. 1, according to documents, which say the new portal will feature "lots of enhancements."
An NCAA spokesperson would not detail what the specific enhancements would be, since the portal is accessible only by member schools and not available to the public; but a source familiar with the NCAA database said detailing whether the athletes are on scholarship or not will be part of the updated version.
In the first version of the database, athletes could only be sorted by sport, school, conference, division and the date they were entered.
The additional features, the documents clarify, will not include an athlete's attributes such as position, height, weight and statistics.
"The operational changes are intended to ensure compliance with NCAA rules both before and after the transfer, not assist in the recruiting process," NCAA spokesperson Michelle Hosick told The Advocate.
Several coaches have said that the transfer portal has become a major tool in roster management. Arkansas coach Chad Morris said during SEC media days that his staff was "active in the transfer portal," and the Razorbacks picked up six transfers in the offseason.
A distinction between scholarship and non-scholarship would aid in the filtering process for roster management, as well as compliance, since there has been no previous distinction between the athletes.
The LSU players that have entered the transfer portal include walk-on quarterbacks Jordan Loving and Andre Sale.
The update is the most recent change to the transfer portal, which is still in its first year of existence and has become one of the most important and controversial components of roster management in college athletics.
The portal first went live Oct. 15, 2018, four months after the NCAA Division I Council eliminated its old transfer policy, where players used to need permission from their school, and thus their coach, to transfer to another program.
Now, all collegiate athletes can approach their school's compliance department, declare their intention to transfer, and it is required that the athlete's name be entered into the NCAA's transfer database within two business days.
Every athletic department is given a private login, and once an athlete appears in the database, every school is free to make contact with that athlete without penalty.
As of Friday night, nearly 1,000 Division I football players had entered the transfer portal at some point, according to 247Sports' portal tracker, and the NCAA's database updates continually.
The transfer portal has sparked debate across college athletics, although several schools have reaped its benefits.
Missouri picked up three transfers this offseason, most notably Clemson graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. But the program also acquired a potential quarterback of the future in TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who will have to sit out next season because of traditional transfer rules.
Arkansas added six transfers this offseason, and only two of them were graduate transfers who were eligible to play immediately.
"It's like free agency," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama. "That's kind of what is coming out. If there's a guy out there that you think can help and provide a need, it is big."
Other coaches have voiced concern regarding the portal, some even suggesting reforms.
Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of several coaches to suggest that the NCAA crack down on the number of waivers it allows transfer players to play right away.
In late June, the NCAA Division I council added new waiver guidelines, but it's uncertain how much of an effect the new policy will have.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said there should be time limitations on when players can enter the transfer portal, suggesting after spring football. The Tigers had six scholarship players enter the transfer portal before or during spring practice.
Players tend to express support for the increased freedom the portal permits.
