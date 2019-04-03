From the time the LSU basketball coaches recruited McDonald's All-American Naz Reid, they knew he was going to be a one-and-done player.

But having the mobile 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward for one season was better than not having him at all, and the five-star recruit was the player they thought he'd be during the Tigers' 28-7 season.

Reid, a native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, made his departure official Wednesday afternoon — five days after LSU was ousted from the NCAA tournament with an 80-63 loss to Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

Reid became the first LSU player since Ben Simmons in 2016 to leave after just one season, posting an announcement on Instagram that he is putting his name in for the June 20 NBA draft.

In the post, Reid indicated he will hire an agent, which means he won't be able to return to school as Tigers guard Tremont Waters did a year ago.

Reid may be joined by others in at least applying for the NBA draft.

Waters, a sophomore, is likely to put his name in again, while freshmen Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams could also test the waters.

In announcing he was leaving the program to pursue his dream of a professional basketball career, Reid took time to send a heartfelt goodbye to LSU fans.

"LSU has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined," he wrote. "Uprooting my life and moving from New Jersey to Louisiana posed its own challenges, but the family waiting for me on the court made the transition as wonderful as it could possibly be.

"I cannot imagine doing anything else and, again, would not be in this position without all of you and everyone who has ever believed in and supported me. Thank you to my LSU family for welcoming me with open arms. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. Sincerely, Naz Reid."

Reid, who committed to LSU in September 2017, made his future plans known on the day he was selected to Kyle Macy's Freshman All-America team for CollegeInsider.com.

Reid was LSU's second-leading scorer this season at 13.7 points per game, and his 7.2 rebounds per game were the best on the team as he formed a solid big-man tandem with fellow forward Kavell Bigby-Williams.

NBA scouts will be attracted by Reid's ability to go down low and attack in the lane but also step out and take the 3-point shot. He shot 48.6 percent from the field this season.

At times, Reid has been mentioned as a lottery pick. But he was the 25th selection — going to Portland — on the latest NBADraft.net mock draft posted March 27 after being the No. 19 pick in the site's previous mock.

As late as last week, Greg Heiar, the assistant coach who recruited Reid along with now-suspended LSU head coach Will Wade, said Reid was likely to go.

“If you’re a top-20 pick in the draft, you need to go,” Heiar said after LSU defeated Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament. “That’s what his dream is, and we want him to chase his dream. You never want to hold a young man back.”

There's no reason to doubt Reid either, Heair said.

“Everybody, for whatever reason, has their question marks about Naz,” he said. “ ‘Does he work hard? Does he play hard?’

"He doesn’t want to leave drills; he’s a winner; he does everything you want. I don’t think they really know who he really is."

Heiar said that will change when Reid starts visiting teams in advance of the draft.

“He’s a wonderful young man. … He's a hard-working young man," Heiar said. "He’s where he's supposed (to be) when he’s supposed to be. He loves the game of basketball; he loves his teammates. Naz is like a coach on the floor with skills. He’s only going to get better and better because he works at it.”

The NBA draft is June 20.