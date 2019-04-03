WASHINGTON — So, what’s next for the LSU basketball program?
But having the mobile 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward for one season was better than not having him at all, and the five-star recruit was the player they thought he'd be during the Tigers' 28-7 season.
Reid, a native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, made his departure official Wednesday afternoon — five days after LSU was ousted from the NCAA tournament with an 80-63 loss to Michigan State in the Sweet 16.
Reid became the first LSU player since Ben Simmons in 2016 to leave after just one season, posting an announcement on Instagram that he is putting his name in for the June 20 NBA draft.
In the post, Reid indicated he will hire an agent, which means he won't be able to return to school as Tigers guard Tremont Waters did a year ago.
Reid may be joined by others in at least applying for the NBA draft.
Waters, a sophomore, is likely to put his name in again, while freshmen Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams could also test the waters.
WASHINGTON — LSU lost more than a game here Friday night in the Sweet 16 against Michigan State.
In announcing he was leaving the program to pursue his dream of a professional basketball career, Reid took time to send a heartfelt goodbye to LSU fans.
"LSU has changed my life in more ways than I could have ever imagined," he wrote. "Uprooting my life and moving from New Jersey to Louisiana posed its own challenges, but the family waiting for me on the court made the transition as wonderful as it could possibly be.
"I cannot imagine doing anything else and, again, would not be in this position without all of you and everyone who has ever believed in and supported me. Thank you to my LSU family for welcoming me with open arms. Once a Tiger, always a Tiger. Sincerely, Naz Reid."
A post shared by Naz Reid (@hollywood.naz) on Apr 3, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT
Reid, who committed to LSU in September 2017, made his future plans known on the day he was selected to Kyle Macy's Freshman All-America team for CollegeInsider.com.
Reid was LSU's second-leading scorer this season at 13.7 points per game, and his 7.2 rebounds per game were the best on the team as he formed a solid big-man tandem with fellow forward Kavell Bigby-Williams.
NBA scouts will be attracted by Reid's ability to go down low and attack in the lane but also step out and take the 3-point shot. He shot 48.6 percent from the field this season.
At times, Reid has been mentioned as a lottery pick. But he was the 25th selection — going to Portland — on the latest NBADraft.net mock draft posted March 27 after being the No. 19 pick in the site's previous mock.
To know what kind of job Naz Reid has done for the LSU basketball team this season, all you have to do is go back to one game in particular.
As late as last week, Greg Heiar, the assistant coach who recruited Reid along with now-suspended LSU head coach Will Wade, said Reid was likely to go.
“If you’re a top-20 pick in the draft, you need to go,” Heiar said after LSU defeated Maryland in the second round of the NCAA tournament. “That’s what his dream is, and we want him to chase his dream. You never want to hold a young man back.”
There's no reason to doubt Reid either, Heair said.
“Everybody, for whatever reason, has their question marks about Naz,” he said. “ ‘Does he work hard? Does he play hard?’
"He doesn’t want to leave drills; he’s a winner; he does everything you want. I don’t think they really know who he really is."
LSU forward Naz Reid has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America team.
Heiar said that will change when Reid starts visiting teams in advance of the draft.
“He’s a wonderful young man. … He's a hard-working young man," Heiar said. "He’s where he's supposed (to be) when he’s supposed to be. He loves the game of basketball; he loves his teammates. Naz is like a coach on the floor with skills. He’s only going to get better and better because he works at it.”
The conversations, including references to a “strong-ass offer” and “the Smart thing,” are believed to be referencing LSU freshman Javonte Smart, whose commitment to the Tigers occurred shortly after the date of the recordings.
Wade was suspended after he declined to meet with LSU officials to discuss the situation. He made a plea to be reinstated but LSU’s head legal counsel reaffirmed their stance that no change would be made until a meeting was held.
Wade is still set to receive his $400,000 base salary, but his bonuses of $50,000 for winning the SEC title, $100,000 for making an NCAA Tournament appearance, and $100,000 for making the Sweet 16 were being withheld. As will the $100,000 bonus he’d receive if the men's basketball team's academic progress rate is higher than 930 at the end of the year.
CONTRACT: Year 2 of 3-year deal that pays $325,000 annually
The assistant coach turned interim led LSU to a 3-2 record to close out the season. The first win was the SEC regular season title clincher over Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. LSU lost its SEC Tournament opener to Florida, then won NCAA Tournament games against Yale and Maryland before its season ended at the hands of Michigan State.
The future for Benford could lie in the head coaching ranks, but it’s unclear if his LSU tutelage will benefit him in regard to landing a job. He has now completed the second year of a three-year contract in which he was slated to earn $325,000 annually. His status with LSU could lie in what becomes of Will Wade, who has been suspended since March 8.
Benford has previously served five years as the head coach at North Texas, where he succeeded Johnny Jones, who left to coach LSU in 2012. A report from Sports Illustrated on Thursday delved into Benford’s background and potential to be a head coach again. In the report, his son said his father wants another “crack” at a top job.
“Why not Tony Benford?" said Rob Evans, a former boss and mentor of Benford. "I don’t know who in this country could do what he’s doing right now. It’s unbelievable.”
"I mean, just working on the game and just moving forward day by day and having the same positive attitude as before," Reid said
Reid was named to the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team. His NBA decision could end up hinging on his draft stock. His value fluctuates drastically across multiple mock drafts, ranging from a top 20 pick to late second-rounder in others.
A silky, yet undersized scorer, Tremont Waters faces a similar NBA draft decision to Naz Reid.
Waters, a 4-star recruit out of Connecticut, saw his overall stats dip slightly from his freshman year but amid significantly more team success. He averaged 15 points and 5.8 assists while his team increased its regular season win total by 10, won the SEC regular season title and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.
When asked about his future after the team’s season-ending loss -- in which he scored a game-high 23 points -- Waters also was noncommittal. He said the team simply doesn’t know what to expect in regard to Wade’s future.
"We're going to take it one day at a time," Waters said. "Obviously we don't know what's going on. And we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing -- stay in the gym and pretty much talk to our families and see what the next step is."
Waters was the co-SEC defensive player of the year and a first-team All-SEC selection, his highlight moment coming with a game-winning shot in the final seconds against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.
The 21-year-old went through the NBA pre-draft process a year ago before opting to return for his sophomore season. His name is largely absent in current mock drafts. Waters could again put his name into the NBA draft and still have the option to return to LSU for his junior season if he does not sign with an agent.
With his name at the center of the Will Wade wiretap controversy, Javonte Smart’s decision for next season could potentially end up out of his hands.
The 5-star recruit out of Baton Rouge was held out of the team’s SEC clinching victory over Vanderbilt, but played in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. He was tied to the wiretaps by his last name in Wade’s references to “the Smart thing” and a “strong-ass offer.” He was also connected to Shannon Forman Sr., who has been identified as a middleman in the situation.
Smart came off the bench much of the season to average 11.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. His shining moment came when LSU star Tremont Waters was out with an illness against powerhouse Tennessee, and he led the Tigers to a surprise, 82-80 overtime victory with his 29 points and five assists.
Despite that mid-season flourish, his season ended with a crash in the team’s Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State. Getting the start over Marlon Taylor, he did not score a point, missing on all six of his shots.
After the game, Smart would not address where he was leaning in terms of returning for his sophomore season or heading toward the NBA’s greener pastures.
“I am just going to take my time. Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
Smart’s name is not currently featured in mainstream NBA mock drafts, though he could enter his name in the draft and retain the option to return to LSU for his sophomore season if he does not sign with an agent.
“It is a real good group of guys; we came so far” Smart said of his team. “We are a real good group of guys and I love them. They will do what is best for them and best for their families. I just wish them the best.”
Neither the NCAA nor LSU has indicated any issue with Smart’s future eligibility in regard to Wade’s situation or his connection to Shannon Forman Sr. When pressed about the most recent Yahoo! Sports report, Smart on Thursday declined to comment.
“I’m going to miss playing with these guys,” Mays said in the report. “... This is what team sports are about.”
If he does return, it could be with a vastly different supporting cast than the one that earned its first SEC regular season title in a decade. Naz Reid, Tremont Waters and Javonte Smart all were initially noncommittal about returning, and it’s unclear what will become of suspended coach Will Wade, embroiled in a scandal over wiretaps and potential recruiting violations.
Mays’ future, though, could just as quickly involve a stethoscope as it could a basketball. The prolific athlete is also a star in the classroom. His skills and smarts learned him a first-team nod on the CoSIDA Academic All-America team, and he was named SEC scholar-athlete of the year.
Mays has plans to go to medical school, which is why Benford’s given nickname for the 6-foot-4 guard is “doctor” or “Dr. Mays.”
Three talents on the LSU basketball team could return next season in Baton Rouge, unless any of the trio opts to transfer.
Junior Marlon Taylor, possibly the team’s best athlete, started 24 games and offered some of the best highlights in the nation with high-flying alley-oops and putback dunks. He averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds this season, though he was replaced in the starting lineup against Michigan State for guard Javonte Smart.
Taylor, a 3-star recruit out of Mt. Vernon, New York, contributed four points in the game, and commented on his love for his current teammates and respect for their potential NBA decisions.
“It is definitely sad losing your brothers. I wish them well,” he said. “I am happy they are able to live out their dreams.”
Freshmen Darius Days and Emmitt Williams – both out of Florida -- are in a similar scenario.
Days, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Gainesville, averaged 5.3 points and 4 rebounds on the season.
Emmitt Williams, a hyper-athletic 5-star recruit out of Lehigh Acres, Florida, averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds off the bench.
If any of the three chose to transfer they would likely be required to sit out a year per NCAA transfer rules before being eligible play for whatever school they chose to join. The NCAA has a waiver system in place to bypass the year-off requirement in certain instances -- including severe program penalties -- though any players' qualification would largely depend on what, if any, penalties the NCAA opted to impose.