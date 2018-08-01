Less than a week after announcing he was transferring out of the LSU basketball program, sophomore guard Brandon Rachal had found a landing spot.

Rachal, a Natchitoches native, didn't have to go too far to continue his basketball career when he signed Tuesday with Pearl River (Miss.) Community College.

The signing of Rachal, a two-time Class 5A all-state pick at Natchitoches-Central High, was announced by PRCC head coach Chris Oney.

A 6-foot-5 wing player, Rachal played in 27 games for LSU coach Will Wade as a freshman and averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in just under 16 minutes per game.

Two of his best performances came in the latter stages of the season.

Rachal notched seven points and a career-high 13 rebounds in an overtime loss at South Carolina and tied his career high with 10 points and added nine rebounds in a loss to Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Rachal, however, missed LSU's two games in the National Invitation Tournament for an undisclosed reason and also was suspended for one regular-season game for a violation of team rules.