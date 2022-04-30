With 13 ranked teams in the field, the LSU Invitational was expected to be one of the more competitive track and field meets of the regular season Saturday.
Another 11 athletes with Olympic and World championships medals made it even more competitive, which is what LSU coach Dennis Shaver was looking for in his team’s regular-season finale at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Shaver got what he wanted as athletes competed under ideal conditions with little to no wind to contend with, particularly on the track.
The best performances were turned in by LSU sophomore Favour Ofili, who continued to dazzle in the short sprints, and Florida high schooler Erriyon Knighton, who treated the crowd to one of the fastest times in world track and field history.
Two weeks after setting the collegiate record in the 200 meters in 21.96 seconds, Ofili bested a loaded field in the 100 meters that included three sprinters who have won Olympic or World championship medals.
Ofili’s winning time of 10.93 seconds moved her to eighth on the all-time collegiate list and put her fifth on LSU’s all-time list in the event. It was also the fourth-fastest wind-legal time in the world this year.
Former LSU star Mikiah Brisco, the silver medalist in the 60 meters at the World indoors in March, was second in 10.98 seconds.
Former Tigers’ star Aleia Hobbs and Jenna Prandini, who won silver medals with the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, were third and fourth with times of 11.11 and 11.15, respectively.
Knighton, who took fourth place in the 200 meters as a 17-year-old at the Olympics last August, raced to a win in the 200 with a U20 world record time of 19.49 seconds.
In addition to the U20 record, it was the fourth-fastest clocking in world history behind only Usain Bolt (19.19), Yohan Blake (19.26) and Michael Johnson (19.32).
Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh was second in 19.92 seconds and LSU’s Dorian Camel was third in 20 seconds flat, which is fourth on the school’s all-time list.
The short hurdles didn’t disappoint, either.
In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, which included three of the nation's top seven collegians this season, LSU’s Alia Armstrong posted a winning time of 12.72 seconds to top Florida’s Grace Stark (12.83) and Baylor’s Ackera Nugent (12.99).
Stark, the reigning NCAA champion in the indoor 60-meter hurdles, defeated Armstrong two weeks ago in the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.
In the men’s 110 hurdles, former Florida star and 2020 Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway got off to a fast start and won with a time of 13.34 seconds. LSU’s Eric Edwards Jr. was second at 13.57 seconds.
Shaver’s team collected seven other wins Saturday — posting a pair of season’s-bests in the relays.
Edwards, Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming and Kenroy Higgins combined to win the 4x100 relay in 38.85 seconds, which put the Tigers fifth on the national list this season.
The 4x400 team of Camel, Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith and Ashton Hicks closed the meet with a win in 3 minutes, 02.97 seconds.
Other LSU wins came from Katy-Ann McDonald in the women’s 800 in 2:02.87 and Apalos Edwards took the men’s triple jump with a wind-aided best of 53 feet, 4½ inches.
LSU also swept the 3,000-meter steeplechase titles with Alicia Stamey winning on the women’s side (10:23.89) and Garrett Hamilton taking the men’s title (9:21.80), and while Adam Wise won the men’s 1,500 (3:50.60).