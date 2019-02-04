A split of its two games last week only cost the LSU men's basketball team a couple of spots in The Associated Press poll released Monday morning.

LSU was ranked 21st when the new poll came out on Monday, dropping from its No. 19 spot from a week ago.

Last week was the second time this season that the Tigers were ranked 19th in the nationwide poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Will Wade's team chalked up a double-digit road win against Texas A&M last Wednesday, but LSU's 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday with a 90-89 loss at home to Arkansas.

On Monday, LSU tallied 205 points to come in behind No. 20 Iowa, which polled 242 points. The Tigers were just ahead of Florida State, which had 180 points.

LSU (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is one of only three SEC schools in the AP poll: No. 1 Tennessee, which holds the top spot for the third week in a row, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 21 LSU.

LSU point guard Tremont Waters one of 10 players still on Bob Cousy award watch list LSU sophomore Tremont Waters has been chosen as one of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Tennessee visits LSU on Feb. 23 and Kentucky will host LSU on Feb. 12.

Mississippi State, which plays LSU in Starkville on Wednesday night, dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Alabama and defeating Ole Miss last week.

State and Auburn, which comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, did receive votes and would have been 27th and 28th, respectively.