lsuarkansasbasketball.020319 HS 1108.JPG
Buy Now

LSU coach Will Wade reacts to a call against the then No. 19 Tigers in a game against Arkansas on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Razorbacks won 90-89 to snap LSU's 10-game winning streak.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A split of its two games last week only cost the LSU men's basketball team a couple of spots in The Associated Press poll released Monday morning.

LSU was ranked 21st when the new poll came out on Monday, dropping from its No. 19 spot from a week ago.

Last week was the second time this season that the Tigers were ranked 19th in the nationwide poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Will Wade's team chalked up a double-digit road win against Texas A&M last Wednesday, but LSU's 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday with a 90-89 loss at home to Arkansas.

On Monday, LSU tallied 205 points to come in behind No. 20 Iowa, which polled 242 points. The Tigers were just ahead of Florida State, which had 180 points.

LSU (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is one of only three SEC schools in the AP poll: No. 1 Tennessee, which holds the top spot for the third week in a row, No. 5 Kentucky and No. 21 LSU.

Tennessee visits LSU on Feb. 23 and Kentucky will host LSU on Feb. 12.

Mississippi State, which plays LSU in Starkville on Wednesday night, dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Alabama and defeating Ole Miss last week.

State and Auburn, which comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, did receive votes and would have been 27th and 28th, respectively.

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

View comments