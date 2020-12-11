The beginning of the end is at hand for this 2020 LSU football season.

Thankfully. Regrettably. Certainly strangely.

There is a chance the Tigers’ game Saturday at Florida could be it. Wednesday, LSU punted on playing in a bowl game, self-imposing a one-year bowl ban to appease the NCAA infractions folks who have been clambering all over the program for going on three years now.

Whether such sanctions do the trick and keeps LSU out of any further penalties (the school has also docked itself eight scholarships) remains to be seen. Predicting NCAA infractions outcomes is like predicting the weather, if the atmosphere were actually controlled by a massive bureaucracy. But what it does is draw this awful season for the Tigers, this pandemonium amid the pandemic, more quickly to a close.

LSU self-imposes one-year bowl ban, adds to penalties in ongoing NCAA infractions case LSU announced Wednesday night that it has added a one-year bowl ban to its self-imposed sanctions stemming from an ongoing NCAA rules violation case.

It could close even more quickly if the Southeastern Conference were to decide it would be better to have Ole Miss play its now-canceled game against Texas A&M next Saturday instead of having the Rebels visit Tiger Stadium. Such a move would be to help give the Aggies one more victory (hardly a guarantee against the potent Rebels but worth the risk) in A&M’s quest to make the College Football Playoff’s final four.

As of now the LSU-Ole Miss game is still on, but it probably wouldn’t hurt anyone’s feelings associated with LSU if it were to disappear. If the Florida game would be this fetid season’s final act, a season in which the Tigers are going to finish out of a bowl and without a winning record for the first time since 1999.

It is a pitiable situation LSU football finds itself in, one more reminiscent of a Vanderbilt or an Arkansas of recent years than a program less than one calendar year removed from the celebration of its greatest season ever. Or 13 months removed from one of the most thrilling victories of the Tigers’ 2019 Perfection World Tour, a 42-28 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium.

The only problem is there is no one to feel sorry for you in the SEC, least of all the teams that you toppled one by one in 2019. They’re all lined up for their chance to gut punch the Tigers this time around. Only Arkansas, so far, has come back for another beating. You say Auburn beat LSU by 37 points and Alabama beat LSU by 38? There are lots of folks in SEC country who would be happy to see the Tigers’ margin of defeat double that.

Things could get ugly for LSU again in Gainesville. The Tigers’ roster, thinned yet again by the opt out of freshman tight end Arik Gilbert — we’re doing our best to keep up but he was the most recent one at press time — is running woefully short of weapons. Especially to try to keep up with a Florida offense paced by the Kyle and Kyle Show: Heisman Trophy frontrunner Kyle Trask throwing to likely All-American tight end Kyle Pitts.

There probably isn’t much the Tigers can do to win this game, to spring a massive upset that would end the SEC East champion Gators’ narrow path to a CFP berth and give themselves a self-affirming victory. Florida’s defense can be had at times and the Gators’ offense can be slow out of the gate, but the big plays that have haunted LSU all season look inevitable.

The one thing the Tigers can do is play with pride. Passion. Intensity. Ed Orgeron’s well-worn motto of “one team, one heartbeat” appears to have been replaced this season by rather less inspiring phrase “every man for himself.” But as running back Chris Curry tweeted earlier this week, LSU fans and legions of former Tiger players deserve to see what’s left of this current team give it their all.

“We owe it to y’all,” Curry wrote, “I promise.”

Linebacker Jabril Cox said Coach O “has been doing a good job of telling us to keep fighting. Everything that’s happened in the past is in the past, and we have to look forward.”

Of course, the past has a way of catching up with you. It did in a sense with LSU’s bowl ban. And it may for Orgeron who must eventually make good on his vow to make LSU a championship program again. He’s burned through just about all of his good will from last season’s national title run and will definitely face a hot seat in 2021.

“There’s a lot of young talent on the team that’s getting some run this year, which is very key for them,” Cox said. “Going into next year I see LSU being back at the top.”

Maybe what the Tigers need to get back up in that rare air is a running start. Locking down most of what looks to be a strong recruiting class in next week’s early signing period is frankly the most important thing on LSU’s agenda right now.

In the meantime though, Herm Edwards’ famous phrase should ring in every Tiger player’s ear hole: “You play to win the game.” LSU may not be able to achieve that, but they owe it to their fans, their predecessors and themselves to do their best under the most difficult of circumstances.

There can be honor in a noble defeat. If that is the Tigers’ fate Saturday, they should do their best to embrace it and be proud of themselves in the attempt.