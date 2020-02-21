The on-field activities for the NFL combine begin Thursday in Indianapolis, and there will be 16 LSU football players being evaluated over the four-day period.
The Advocate spoke with draft analysts ahead of the annual combine to get a sense of where the Tigers stand going into the event: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who released his Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday; and Ric Serritella, creator of NFL Draft Bible and analyst for NFL Draft Scout.
Joe Burrow
Pos.: QB
Ht.: 6-4
Wt.: 216
On-field combine date: Thursday, Feb. 27
College summary: The greatest quarterback in LSU history, Burrow was a unanimous First-Team All-American who became the second Tigers player to win the Heisman Trophy, and he set numerous NCAA, SEC and school records on his way to becoming the most decorated player in school history and led the Tigers to their fourth national championship in program history.
Draft projection: First round, pick No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals (Kiper)
Kiper: "Joe Burrow had a late-round grade going into the season. Now you have the No. 1 pick, which kind of illuminates the whole thing for the LSU draft... I think Burrow and the New Orleans Saints offense with Joe Brady really helped Burrow... (Ohio State defensive end) Chase Young is arguably, and I say arguably, because I don’t know (how many) teams think is the best player in this draft based on ratings, especially with Tua’s injury and Burrow having that one great year and people wondering about why he doesn’t have elite arm strength and he doesn’t have the enormous frame and all that. But I would say for Young, a pass rusher who had all those strip sacks and forced fumbles with the strip sacks — I think six or seven this year, he would’ve had more than that. He might’ve had not 10 if he’d finished out the year strong, which he didn’t. He was quiet in those last three games. That’s why instead of thinking about him at 1, Cincinnati obviously has to take Burrow.”
LSU's Joe Burrow is the 'most competitive human on the planet.' The Tigers will go as far as he can take them.
Serritella: "What can’t this guy do? He does not have many glaring weaknesses that I see. So I think you’re talking about a franchise quarterback here that could be one of the best in the NFL, especially since the tide is turning. A lot of these guys won’t be in the league in a few more years: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Phillip Rivers. You know, Joe Burrow could quickly ascend to the top of the list."
K'Lavon Chaisson
Pos.: OLB
Ht.: 6-4
Wt.: 250
On-field combine date: Saturday, Feb. 29
College summary: Chaisson's career statistics at LSU may not show his full professional potential, but he overcame a season-ending ACL tear during his sophomore season and performed at an elite level in the biggest games of LSU's championship push in 2019. A First-Team All-SEC selection, LSU's No. 18 recorded 13½ tackles for loss and 6½ sacks last season and was named the Defensive MVP in the Peach Bowl semifinal win over Oklahoma.
Draft projection: First round, pick No. 14, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kiper)
Kiper: "K’Lavon Chaisson came back from the injury and really finished strong late in the year, with most of the sacks coming late in the season... (he can) fill that void (in Tampa) and give them something they really need.”
Serritella: "I think Indianapolis is going to help determine that he’s the No. 2 edge rusher in this year’s draft class behind Chase Young."
Saahdiq Charles
Pos.: OT
Ht.: 6-4
Wt.: 295
On-field combine date: Friday, Feb. 28
College summary: There's consensus upside surrounding Charles' ability, but there will be some focus on the three games he missed in 2018, plus the six in 2019, due to disciplinary action. In three seasons, Charles started in 26 games at left tackle and was part of the offensive line's substantial improvement in 2019 that won them the Joe Moore Award for top unit in the nation.
Draft projection: Fourth-round to seventh-round selection (Serritella)
Kiper: "Saahdiq Charles is a developmental tackle... (For NFL teams in need) there's just no depth at tackle (in the draft). That's the issue. After the top group, you're not going to find one unless you can develop a Saahdiq Charles at LSU... the top 5 are pretty defined."
Serritella: "A gifted athlete at the position, Charles is one of the more gifted pass protectors in the 2020 NFL Draft class. With active feet and ability to redirect smoothly, he is able to cleanly work though his kick slide with no issue. When poised with inside move-counters, Charles is quickly able to redirect and assume leverage... Charles will have to add mass to his frame in order to project favorably as a starting caliber offensive lineman in the NFL... The upside is there. His future developmental potential is obvious. In the short term, Charles will struggle to garner significant reps on the professional level."
Lloyd Cushenberry
Pos.: C
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 315
On-field combine date: Friday, Feb. 28
College summary: Cushenberry received a "go back to school" NFL draft grade before he declared early for the pros, and he's out to prove people wrong just like he did as a last-minute signee with LSU who turned into the school's most consistent starter. A Second-Team All-American in 2019, LSU's No. 18 called out many of the flaws within the offensive line from the previous season and helped correct them as the unit won the Joe Moore Award.
Draft projection: Second-round selection (Serritella)
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein: "Starting-caliber center with big hands, long arms and good core strength to match power on power when needed. Cushenberry isn't rigid or stiff, but he does have some limitations with lateral quickness, which show up against athletic edge rushers and with potential run game limitations in space. He's extremely difficult to bull-rush and is rarely beaten to the punch in his pass sets. LSU was frequently tasked with five-man protections in its passing scheme, which put Cushenberry on more of an island than he will see as a pro, so scouts should account for that. He's a do-your-job prospect with the strength to handle an odd-front nose and could be a long-time starter."
Serritella: "A really smooth athlete for the position, Cushenberry is easily able to transition both laterally and when working to the second level of the defense. When poised with inside-outside zone concepts, he is able to move laterally, attack outside points of leverage and gets his hips turned with relative ease. With a clear understanding of leverage, “Cush” takes some very nice angles when climbing to the second level. Not void of plus power, he is equally effective when working gap power concepts, showing some nice reps as a drive blocker. As a pass protector, Cushenberry maintains a balanced-calculated base that is rarely compromised by speed or power... There are things to improve on for Cushenberry. One thing is for certain, he is a starting option on the interior early on in his NFL career."
Grant Delpit
Pos.: S
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 203
On-field combine date: Sunday, March 1
College summary: Delpit left LSU as one of the program's top defensive backs in history, a safety who rose to fame as a unanimous All-American as a sophomore in 2018 and won the Thorpe Award for nation's top defensive back in 2019. His final season in Baton Rouge was marred by an ankle injury, which he played through until sitting out against Arkansas, and he returned to elite play in the postseason stretch of LSU's championship run.
Draft projection: First round, pick No. 31, San Francisco 49ers (Kiper)
Zierlein: "He transitions with instinctive eyes and plays physically against tight ends. Willingness to rush in and hit has never been a problem in the alley or in his fits, but tackle inconsistencies have plagued him throughout his career due to angles and technique that could be challenging to fix. LSU sources say NFL teams won't be getting the alpha leadership Jamal Adams provided for the Tigers, but Delpit should find a starting role early in his career as a versatile safety with big nickel potential."
Michael Divinity
Pos.: LB
Ht.: 6-2
Wt.: 241
On-field combine date: Saturday, Feb. 29
College summary: Divinity's career in Baton Rouge includes several twists and turns, both on and off the field. The team's leading sacker in 2018, he was known for creating turnovers and was paced to be one of the LSU defense's leaders in 2019. After a short stint at inside linebacker, Divinity returned to the outside, just before he missed six games due to disciplinary action. He returned for the national championship game against Clemson.
Draft projection: Seventh-round, undrafted free agent (Serritella)
Zierlein: "Teams will need to determine whether he is able to be flexed around the alignment or whether he needs to fine-tune a single position. Instincts and recognition are clearly an issue inside and will need time to develop. He has length but lacks overall size as an NFL edge rusher. His athleticism and pass-rush talent are nothing special. Teams will have to examine his character as they determine if he's worthy of a backup or practice-squad role."
Serritella: "A versatile, tenacious player praised for his high football IQ, Divinity can play inside or outside linebacker at the next level but his length, speed, quickness and agility is best suited to be a pass-rusher at the next level. It’s the off-field suspensions that NFL teams will want to know more about in Indianapolis, which could dictate whether or not he’s drafted."
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Pos.: RB
Ht.: 5-8
Wt.: 205
On-field combine date: Friday, Feb. 28
College summary: Edwards-Helaire emerged as a versatile force during his final season in Baton Rouge, when he led SEC running backs with 1,304 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and recorded 50 catches for 399 yards and a touchdown, a school-record catches for his position. The First-Team All-SEC and Paul Hornung Award finalist was impressive in LSU's new-look offense, and he left behind his own legacy after following running backs like Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Nick Brossette.
Draft projection: Second-round selection (Serritella)
Kiper: "Clyde Edwards-Helaire emerged. Remember Brossette was their top rusher (in 2018). He doubled up what Edwards-Helaire had in terms of productivity. The touchdowns and yards and all of the sudden here’s Edwards-Helaire doing a great job."
Serritella: "Painted as a tough inside zone runner, Edwards-Helaire shows an astounding amount of patience to let blocks develop and opportunity show itself. With outstanding spacial awareness, he has a knack for avoiding contact in tight confines, presenting a very matchup in one on one situations. Boasting a thick-compact build, Edwards-Helaire has some of the most absurd contact balance in the entire class.... Fixed within a talented 2020 running back class, Edwards-Helaire is in threat of being lost amongst a deep group of electric ball carriers. It is his contact balance, plus vision and ability as a pass receiver that could afford him the opportunity of being selected amongst the top five running backs in the 2020 NFL Draft class. In the right situation, Edwards-Helaire has all the talent to develop into a mismatch weapon on the next level."
Blake Ferguson
Pos.: LS
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 227
On-field combine date: Friday, Feb. 28
College summary: Often overlooked in an unsung role on LSU's football team, Ferguson was mostly known for his achievements off the field. The younger brother of Reid, another former LSU long-snapper who plays for the Buffalo Bills, Ferguson played in 52 straight games for the Tigers and was a semifinalist for the 2019 Campbell Award as the nation's top student-athete in college football. He was a two-time chair of the SEC's Football Leadership Council and served on the league's Community Service Team in 2018 and 2019.
Draft projection: Seventh-round selection, undrafted free agent (Zierlein)
Zierlein: "One of the top long-snappers in the country, Ferguson has a great shot at following his brother into the pros. His snap accuracy on punts was a little down from 2018, but it's not something that will kill his chances. He's the likely leader in the clubhouse as the long-snapper most likely to be drafted (and make a team long-term) this season."
Kristian Fulton
Pos.: CB
Ht.: 6-0
Wt.: 200
On-field combine date: Sunday, March 1
College summary: Had it not been for an ankle injury that forced Fulton to miss the final three games of his junior season, he may have been a first-round selection in the 2019 draft. Instead, Fulton returned for his senior season, when he was somewhat overshadowed by true freshman phenom Derek Stingley. The tandem formed one of the nation's top cornerback duos, and Fulton was named Second Team All-SEC. From signing as a five-star recruit, to his one-year suspension for substituting urine in an NCAA drug test, Fulton left Baton Rouge as one of the most interesting stories in "DBU"'s history.
Draft projection: First-round, second-round selection (Kiper)
Kiper: "Kristian Fulton, borderline first... Kristian Fulton could fall into the second round."
Justin Jefferson
Pos.: WR
Ht.: 6-2
Wt.: 192
On-field combine date: Thursday, Feb. 27
College summary: LSU coach Ed Orgeron held a final scholarship open for Jefferson, trusting that the three-star recruit would complete his academic requirements by the end of his final high school summer. In 2019, Jefferson caught a school-record 102 receptions as he became a dangerous member of LSU's dynamic receiver trio with Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Jefferson, the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Jordan and defensive back Rickey, cemented his own legacy by setting CFP semifinal records for receptions (14), receiving yards (227) and receiving touchdowns (4).
Draft projection: First round, pick No. 30, Green Bay Packers (Kiper)
Kiper: "Jefferson... developed this year into a first-round caliber receiver. He was not that last year. Remember he had some drops, he was inconsistent, didn’t have nearly the production. Jefferson with 54 catches last year, jumped way up to that in the touchdowns. I think Burrow and the New Orleans Saints offense with Joe Brady really helped Burrow and helped Jefferson."
Serritella: "An electrifying, big-play threat, Jefferson possesses ideal size/speed combination, along with the quickness to separate and elusiveness after the catch that helps generate big plays. A self-made prospect, Jefferson is a disciplined, hard worker who owns strong bloodlines and should hear his name called very early come April, possibly at the end of round one."
Rashard Lawrence
Pos.: DE
Ht.: 6-2
Wt.: 308
On-field combine date: Saturday, Feb. 29
College summary: Lawrence was convinced to return for his senior season after he was named Defensive MVP in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. After an offseason knee surgery, he recovered from an ankle injury early in the 2019 season, then was named Second-Team All-SEC as a powerful edge setter in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme. One of Orgeron's first recruits, Lawrence recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss in the national championship game.
Draft projection: Third-round to fifth-round selection (Serritella)
Zierlein: "Plays with dog mentality and is ready to turn any rep into a street fight if he needs to. Lawrence's leadership and toughness stand out on the defensive side of the ball. He plays with pain and never shortchanges teammates in the effort department. He needs to play with better control of his feet and motor to improve consistency and balance at the point of attack. He can get some pocket push going from time to time but is likely to come off the field on passing downs. If his medicals check out, he could become a solid rotational defensive lineman.
Serritella: "A big, powerful presence along the Tigers defensive front, Lawrence has proved capable to move and down the line, which bodes well for his draft stock. He shows strong hands creating leverage in the trenches, owns the strength to generate push and excels at stuffing the run. He’ll need to diversify his pass-rush repertoire as he transitions to the next level but his leadership and five-star pedigree will have NFL teams thinking about him at some point during the mid-rounds."
Damien Lewis
Pos.: OG
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 332
On-field combine date: Friday, Feb. 28
College summary: LSU needed substantial improvement on its offensive line when Lewis arrived as a junior college transfer in 2018. Lewis started in every game he was on campus at right guard, and he was named Second-team All-SEC in 2019. He was one of the few players to play in all 96 offensive snaps in LSU's seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018, and his consistency helped build LSU's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2019.
Draft projection: Fifth-round selection (Serritella)
Zierlein: "The run-blocking tape shows a forklift dressed as a right guard with the power and leverage to move some of the best interior defenders in the conference. The pass-blocking tape shows a heavy-footed guard who lacks length and lateral quickness to hold up if asked to block on an island. Lewis needs to play for a team heavy into gap and inside-zone concepts... He's a one-position prospect who lacks height/length but he's a plus run blocker who should outperform his draft slotting."
Serritella: "Arguably the most underrated LSU prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, offensive guard Damien Lewis is one of the more physical blockers in the cycle. This former junior college transfer marked some of the biggest film improvements during the 2020 NFL cycle. On the field, you immediately see the outrageous power profile that Lewis possesses. He is one powerful dude who routinely moves the line of scrimmage in the offense’s favor. He’s a dog in the run game, clearly having bad intentions up to the echo of the whistle, often ending with opposing defenders with their back in the dirt... Despite solid athletic traits, he appears a bit labored working to the second level. Bad angles have made for some bad misses in space. Lewis game may not always be the prettiest, but he possesses several starter level traits. When coupling his size, power profile and underrated movement skills, you have yourself a starter level option down the road on the next level."
Thaddeus Moss
Pos.: TE
Ht.: 6-3
Wt.: 249
On-field combine date: Thursday, Feb. 27
College summary: Moss set school records as a tight end at LSU, a substantial legacy after transferring to the program from North Carolina State and recovering from a season-long foot injury his sophomore year. The son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, Thaddeus thrived in LSU's new spread offense in 2019, setting single-season records for receptions (42) and receiving yards (534) by a tight end while adding four touchdown catches.
Draft projection: Fifth-round selection (Serritella)
Zierlein: "He has great hands and good body control, but he's an average athlete who benefited from rub routes and off coverage to find plenty of open-window catches. He will get after it as a run blocker, using above-average technique and an impressive ability to strain and sustain against bigger opponents."
Serritella: "With outstanding body control coupled with a strong set of mitts, Moss presents an ideal target to threaten defenses in the middle of the field. His body control-hands show up again big time along the sideline, making some of the more difficult sideline catches you will see of anyone in the 2020 NFL Draft class. He presents a thick, powerful frame that fits perfectly into an H-Back-move role at the next level... Moss could use some technical refinement in the run game, needing to improve his aiming points to gain leverage early in reps. In the passing game, he doesn’t have the length to present huge mismatches against smaller defenders. With a limited physical profile, evaluators are going to question what type of growth potential is still possible for Moss in the future. Either way, with his combination of hands, fluidity and ability in the run game, Moss should have no issue contributing early on the next level in some capacity."
Jacob Phillips
Pos.: LB
Ht.: 6-4
Wt.: 233
On-field combine date: Saturday, Feb. 29
College summary: A two-year starter at LSU, Phillips was part of the new wave of inside linebackers who made the position elite under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Phillips started alongside former Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White in 2018, and he took his place in 2019 and led the Tigers with 113 tackles during the school's championship run.
Draft projection: Second-round selection (Serritella)
Zierlein: "Phillips is a reliable option but lacks the alpha field demeanor and explosive athleticism teams look for. He has backup talent and should step into a special teams role quickly. Early tape was better than later tape as the competition level increased. He does an adequate job of handling his assignments but won't make that many plays outside of the scheme."
Serritella: "With an impressive 6-4 and 233 pounds, Phillips meets the modern mold of NFL off ball backers that is going to be highly coveted throughout the process. Projecting well as a MIKE or SAM backer in a 4-3 alignment, he has the prerequisite length and movement skills to make plays outside the tackles. With nice spatial awareness, Phillips is a quick diagnoser who gets downhill at a quick rate. He is a plus athlete who can make up for any fall steps out of his stance-trigger step... He can be a feast or famine player, sometimes completely getting out of position to various motions and misdirections. Comfortability is going to be big for him through the early stages of his career. With his combination of size, length and athleticism, Phillips is a high upside linebacker prospect who could garner valuable starter minutes early on in his professional career."
Patrick Queen
Pos.: LB
Ht.: 6-1
Wt.: 227
On-field combine date: Saturday, Feb. 29
College summary: Queen bided his time behind Devin White before once again having to battle for a starting job behind Michael Divinity in 2019. By mid-season, Queen was one of the LSU defense's biggest playmakers, recording a game-changing interception against Alabama that led to a touchdown. A consistent member of Dave Aranda's pass-rush packages, Queen recorded 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble last season.
Draft projection: First round, pick No. 28, Baltimore Ravens (Kiper)
Kiper: "This is a guy, if you talk about improvement, and Dave Aranda touched on this: he was the most improved player on a talent-laden defense. He was a key entity in their ability to win a championship, because he made some critical plays. The improvement, as I said, going into the year, he had 40 tackles two years ago. So he goes from being a guy who was maybe eighth on the tackle chart to being a guy who was all over the field making plays. I think Patrick Queen, if he tests well, will not be there for Baltimore. If he tests just OK to average to take good, there’s a possibility he could. If he’s off the charts and has a great workout, he’s gone.”
Serritella: "With an outstanding flexibility to redirect in space, Queen is able to make some plays in pursuit that are just not ordinary for the position he plays. Able to roam sideline to sideline, Queen will become one of the more athletic second level defenders the moment he steps foot onto an NFL field. Quick and willing to diagnose, he has no problem mixing it up in between the tackles. In pass coverage, Queen shows ability to do some nice things in man coverage. ... Queen is currently a bit of a projection. There will need to be early attention to the finer details of playing the linebacker position. With his combination of athletic ability, aggressiveness and notable potential, Queen possesses tremendous upside and could hear his name called on Day One."
Stephen Sullivan
Pos.: TE
Ht.: 6-5
Wt.: 242
On-field combine date: Thursday, Feb. 27
College summary: Sullivan didn't quite start receiving national attention for the next level until he showcased his 85⅛ wingspan at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January. Sullivan flipped between wide receiver and tight end during his time at LSU, and he finished his collegiate career with 46 catches, 712 yards and three touchdowns. While Thaddeus Moss solidified the tight end spot in 2019, Sullivan moved back to wide receiver to support an injured Terrace Marshall.
Draft projection: Sixth-round selection (Serritella)
Zierlein: "Big receiver with the body type and contested catch toughness to make transition to a big slot or flex tight end role. He added weight and played tight end early in the year, but simply lacked the functional strength as a blocker. However, he's an above-average blocker in space who can help spring receiver screens, jet-sweeps and outside runs. He finds traffic and coverage too often in his routes and needs to get better at using his burst and body to separate. He's a developmental project worth a stash spot while teams keep tinkering and teaching to see if they have something."
Serritella: "A smooth, fluid route runner with big play ability after the catch, Sullivan hails from a wide receiver background and is a huge mismatch for most linebackers and safeties.He possesses great size, long arms and a huge catch radius with his seven-foot wingspan.His blocking technique obviously remains a work in progress with limited experience but Sullivan is willing, gives great effort and embraces the task. He was mostly under the radar playing second fiddle to Thaddeus Moss and will be viewed as a developmental project and may even need to redshirt his first year as a pro but the Day Three investment is well worth the upside."