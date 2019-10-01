It was 94 degrees on the first day of October, a sweltering heat that lasted throughout LSU's full pads, outdoor practice on Tuesday afternoon.
A few key players returned to practice after missing the media viewing of Monday's practice: starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.
Charles has started in two games this season (Texas, Vanderbilt) while missing the other two due what LSU coach Ed Orgeron called "coach's decisions," and the 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior played on 64 of the Tigers' 75 total snaps in a 66-38 win at Vanderbilt.
Kirklin has caught two passes for 75 yards.
Senior linebacker Michael Divinity did not practice during Tuesday's media viewing after participating in drills on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Divinity appeared to suffer a leg injury while making a tackle in the Vanderbilt game — an injury that Orgeron said last week might keep him out "a couple of weeks."
Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence practiced fully in pads on Tuesday, returning to unrestricted full speed contact since suffering an injury against Texas. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound senior has missed LSU's last two games.
Orgeron said during his Monday news conference that the coaching staff will "have to see as the week goes" if Divinity and Lawrence will be ready to return to play against Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Starting defensive end Glen Logan, who has also missed the last two games due to injury, was not at practice during the media viewing.
Orgeron has said that he doesn't expect Logan to return until at least LSU's game against Florida on Oct. 12.
Junior linebacker Jacob Phillips returned to practicing with the inside linebackers during individual drills. The starting inside linebacker practiced with the outside linebackers on Monday.
Sophomore linebacker Damone Clark continued to work through individual drills with the outside linebackers — a position group the Baton Rouge native began practicing with last Wednesday. Clark has twice started at inside linebacker.
Junior fullback Tory Carter practiced in a gold noncontact jersey for the second straight practice, and junior defensive end Travez Moore returned to practice Tuesday wearing a gold noncontact jersey after missing Monday's media viewing.
Roll Call:
Players missing during Tuesday's media viewing of practice
- Michael Divinity, LB, senior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore
- Kenan Jones, S, sophomore
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Lanard Fournette, RB, senior
- Derian Moore, S, redshirt sophomore
- Ray Thornton, OLB, junior
- Kardell Thomas, OG, freshman
- Charles Turner, C, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OT, freshman
- Glen Logan, DE, junior