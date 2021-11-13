LSU was severely short-handed on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Saturday night’s game with No. 25 Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.
With injuries to left guard Ed Ingram and right guard Chasen Hines, the Tigers had just 10 offensive linemen available for duty.
True freshman Garrett Dellinger, who started one game earlier this season, stepped in for Ingram. Sophomore Marlon Martinez made his third start of the season at right guard in place of Hines, who is out for the remainder of the season.
The other offensive linemen available were Cam Wire, Liam Shanahan, Austin Deculus, Marcus Dumervil, Kardell Thomas, Xavier Hill, Kimo Makane’ole and Spencer Payne.
LSU had just eight defensive linemen dressed out. They were BJ Ojulari, Soni Fonua, Glen Logan, Neil Farrell Jr., Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory, Savion Jones and Bryce Langston.
Dumervil gets start
Six of the 10 offensive linemen available for the game were on the field for LSU’s first play from scrimmage.
Dumervil, a redshirt freshman from Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, made his first career start when he lined up in the Jumbo package next to Wire, the left tackle.
It was the first time this season that LSU opened a game in that alignment.
Dumervil played in one game as a true freshman in 2020 and in seven of the Tigers’ first nine games this season.
O-line shuffle
Wire was injured midway through the fourth quarter, which necessitated a reshuffling of the offensive line.
Dellinger moved over from left guard to left tackle to replace Wire, Martinez switched from right guard to left guard, and Thomas went in at right guard.
Defensive changes
For the second week in a row, LSU started the game in a 4-3 base defense.
There was one change, however, as cornerback Cordale Flott returned after missing last week’s game at Alabama and replaced Dwight McGlothern in the starting lineup. McGlothern had started the past six games.
Linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who made his first start of the season against Alabama, got the call again alongside fellow linebackers Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville.
Slow-starters
Both offenses were as chilly in the first half as the 52-degree temperatures at kickoff.
The teams combined for 76 total yards in the first quarter with LSU outgaining Arkansas 63-13. The Tigers averaged 2.7 yards on 23 plays, while the Razorbacks netted 1.3 yards on 10 snaps.
The second quarter was a little better, but LSU finished with 136 total yards to Arkansas’ 101.
The Razorbacks gained 44 yards on their last possession of the half and finally broke the 100-yard mark with a 28-yard run on the final play as the Tigers guarded against a Hail Mary pass.
Streak continues
When LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier lofted a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bech in the back of the end zone in the second quarter, it extended a lengthy streak for the Tigers.
It was the 39th consecutive game they have had at least one touchdown pass.
The last time LSU didn’t have a passing touchdown was when Alabama notched a 29-0 shutout of the Tigers on Nov. 3, 2018, in Tiger Stadium.
Lagniappe
Deculus, a fifth-year senior, played in his 57th career game and made his 43rd start for the Tigers. … LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer had a nice night in averaging 14.3 yards on three punt returns with a long of 21. His first return of 12 yards to the Arkansas 43 set up the offense with a short field and led to Cade York’s 34-yard field goal. … Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville recorded his first sack of the season when he dropped KJ Jefferson for a 9-yard loss to force a punt in the first quarter. … The overtime game was the first for LSU since the epic seven-overtime, 74-72 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 24, 2018, in College Station, Texas.
Staff writer Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.