Outscored 29-0, outgained 576-196 on total offense, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Saturday that his team was flat-out outplayed by Alabama.

"Our offensive line was beat on one-on-ones," Orgeron said. "We had max protections. We were sliding. Them guys were beating us. They were stunting us. We tried everything we possibly could. Go four-wide. Max protection. Just got beat."

And once nothing schematic is helping, Orgeron said, "you've got to look at personnel."

In other words: Alabama had better players than LSU.

"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."

The words seemed tailored for the recruiting trail, and they received nearly immediate reaction from Southern Lab offensive guard Kardell Thomas, one of LSU's top recruits.

Thomas, the nation's top offensive guard in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports, tweeted in all caps:

"Mark my words. We will beat Bama all my years here. Remember this tweet. I don't care what anyone has to say. It's a bold statement and I will be ready to back it up. Good game Alabama, but enjoy this last win against us."

The nation's top defensive tackle, Amite High's Ishmael Sopsher, is also smack in the middle of the recruiting battle between LSU and Alabama, and the 6-3, 334-pound lineman was at LSU's practice last Thursday.

But the recruiting gap between the two programs is more pronounced on the offensive line than the defensive line.

In fact, by recruiting rankings, LSU had the advantage on the defensive line.

All three of the Tigers starting defensive linemen — Rashard Lawrence (ranked No. 5), Ed Alexander (No. 8) and Breiden Fehoko (No. 8) — were once ranked within the top 10 of their recruiting classes' position group, and only Alabama defensive end Isaiah Buggs was ranked in the top 10 of his recruiting class.

Buggs, a Ruston native who was once the No. 1-rated junior college player in the country, was one of the two Alabama defensive linemen that Orgeron said he had recruited. The other was Raekwon Davis, formally the No. 12-ranked defensive tackle, who signed with the Tide out of Mississippi.

"Very close to those guys," Orgeron lamented Saturday. "Got beat."

The gap widens on the offensive line.

Each of Alabama's starting offensive linemen were ranked within the top 10 of their position group, and three of them — left tackle Jonah Williams (No. 2), left guard Lester Cotton (No. 4) and right guard Alex Leatherwood (No. 1) — were ranked within the top five.

Three of LSU's starting offensive linemen were ranked within the top 10 of their recruiting classes, and even then, left guard Garrett Brumfield (No. 6) was subbed out on occasion during the Alabama game for true freshman Chasen Hines, who had been recruited as a defensive tackle, and right tackle Austin Deculus (No. 10) was replaced by Adrian Magee (No. 45).

Matched against Alabama, LSU surrendered five sacks, which were tied for the most this season with the 29-17 loss to Florida on Oct. 6. The Crimson Tide's 10 tackles for loss were just shy of the 11 that the Gators recorded.

"We got to be better," said center Lloyd Cushenberry, the No. 86 guard of the 2016 class. "We will."