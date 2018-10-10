LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss is "ready" to play against Georgia this week during the Ed Orgeron Show on WDGL-FM 98. 1.
Moss, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound North Carolina State transfer, has not played this season due to injury, and he will provide depth to the tight end position, with starter Foster Moreau, who is fourth on the team with 103 yards on eight catches.
Moss practiced in full pads during Wednesday's portion of open practice.
Orgeron said offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger has a "small package" on offense for former Lutcher High star quarterback Jontre Kirklin, who moved from defensive back to wide receiver on Monday.
Kirklin a 6-foot, 182-pound sophomore defensive back and punt returner, recorded 147 touchdowns in his high school career, with more than 7,500 yards and 3,000 rushing yards.
"I know he can play Wildcat," Orgeron said. "If Steve (Ensminger) feels like we can use him this week, we'll use him."