Until Saturday evening, Tonea Marshall was a question mark to line up in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Marshall tweaked her hamstring at the NCAA championships last week and her status for the trials was in doubt until she got into the blocks for the first round on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
But Marshall, LSU's record-holder in the 100 hurdles, proved that she was fit when she ran third in her heat and automatically qualified for Sunday night's semifinals.
Hurdling again with confidence, she backed it up when she advanced to the final, which was to be held late Sunday, with a time of 12.50 seconds — the fastest time of the semis.
Marshall was joined in the final by LSU teammate Alia Armstrong, who produced a personal-record for the second day in a row with a time of 12.65 seconds.
Armstrong, a redshirt freshman from New Orleans, clocked a 12.82 in Saturday's first round.
The 12.65 is No. 2 on LSU's all-time list behind only the 12.44 run by Marshall earlier this season.
Former LSU standout Lynnika Pitts finished ninth in the triple jump final with a best of 43 feet, 8¾ inches.
Also, LSU senior Abby O'Donoghue was ninth in the high jump finals with a best of 6-1½. She cleared three bars, but bowed out of the competition at 6-2¾.
Young makes U.S. team
Former Southeastern All-American Alex Young earned his first U.S. Olympic team berth Sunday night when he placed third in the finals of the hammer throw.
Young, the 2016 NCAA weight throw champion and NCAA runner-up in the hammer in 2017, let loose with a PR of 256-11 on his sixth and final attempt of the competition.
By then, he had already secured a spot on the U.S. team after sitting in third place since his first throw of the evening at 244-10.
Young improved on that twice before the Nashville, Tennessee, native bettered his old PR that he set just three weeks earlier by one inch.