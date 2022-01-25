Without stadiums at full capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly during the 2020 football season, LSU’s athletic department lost money as it tried to navigate restrictions and fell well below profits made in previous years.

LSU produced a deficit of $9.62 million in the 2021 fiscal year, according to the school’s annual NCAA financial report. The athletic department had reported profits every year since at least 2004, but without football able to support other programs as much as before, the department took a financial hit.

The net loss was somewhat expected. The coronavirus pandemic forced LSU to reduce Tiger Stadium’s capacity to 25% throughout the 2020 season, which slashed ticket sales. After making an average of $36 million per year over the previous five seasons on football tickets, LSU reported $5.69 million, a drastic reduction in one of the department’s primary sources of revenue.

Contributions also dropped across the board, plummeting from $41.28 million the previous year to $19.8 million, decreasing another significant form of revenue. Those made to the football team fell by $15.78 million. Track and field/cross country and beach volleyball were the only programs to see an increase in contributions.

Football was still the lone LSU athletic program to produce a profit during the fiscal year, which lasted from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021. The team had a net income of $6.5 million. Its total profits dropped by $47 million from the previous year, when the Tigers won their fourth national championship.

LSU’s budget numbers were included in an annual NCAA financial report, a document available through a public records request. Every school sends one to the governing body of college athletics, and this year, the statement revealed how much the coronavirus pandemic has affected the financial standing of LSU’s athletic department.

With ticket sales and contributions down, LSU athletics said during the fall of 2020 it expected to lose $80 million dollars in revenue. The department responded by eliminating 20 jobs, instituting pay cuts and stopping bonuses. It lowered its expenses by $24 million from the previous year through various reductions, but it wasn’t enough to finish with a profit.

In total, LSU’s athletic revenue dropped to $121.89 million, a $38.53 million dip from the previous fiscal year, which covered the championship run and the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to ticket sales and contributions, LSU made $5.66 million less than the previous year on programs, novelty items, parking and concessions.

To offset some of the losses, the athletic department received $29.41 million from the Southeastern Conference, a sum that included a $23 million payout made to every member school.

LSU also reported about $4 million from the government, which hasn’t happened since at least 2004, according to previous NCAA financial reports. There was no institutional support.

Other SEC teams fared better while the coronavirus pandemic reduced stadium capacities. Alabama produced a net income of $9.6 million, according to AL.com, and South Carolina finished with a $4.79 million profit, according to The Greenville News. However, some schools struggled more than LSU. Utah, for example, reportedly finished with a $31 million deficit.

LSU’s football team made $37.4 million. Most of the sum came from media rights ($14.1 million) with ticket sales and contributions down.

The program maintained a profit by lowering expenses, particularly in the recruiting budget and around the postseason. LSU spent $666,979 less than the previous year on recruiting since the NCAA prohibited in-person visits until last summer. It also didn’t have to spend any money on bowl expenses after implementing a one-year ban over NCAA violations.

Though LSU’s football team still produced a profit, the other programs on campus finished with a deficit. Men’s basketball and baseball, the two other teams that usually record profits, lost money for the second straight year as LSU athletic venues didn’t reach full capacity until late April, when there were two home baseball series left.

Men’s basketball posted a budget hit of $149,421 — an improvement from the previous season — with the primary cause coming from lower ticket sales. Though coach Will Wade’s team almost won the SEC Tournament and reached the second round of March Madness, home attendance was restricted throughout the season. The team saw a $1.6 million loss in ticket sales from the previous year.

In coach Paul Mainieri’s final season, the baseball team finished with a deficit of $2.19 million. Ticket sales rose from the previous year, when the Tigers only played 17 games because of the shortened season, but overall revenue ($2.14 million) fell short of pre-pandemic levels while operating expenses ($5.13 million) returned to normal.

The biggest loss for the baseball team came from contributions. The program, which is typically one of the few college baseball teams nationally to turn a profit, received $294,904 in contributions, down from $1.9 million the last full season in 2019. It also made less money on NCAA distributions, programs, novelty items, parking and concession sales.

Other programs cost LSU’s athletic department similar amounts of money. Six teams — baseball, gymnastics, women’s basketball, softball, men’s track and field and women’s track and field — finished with a deficit of more than $2 million. Women’s basketball lost the most at $4.21 million in Nikki Fargas’ last season.