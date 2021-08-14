Of all the places he’s lived and played, Ali Gaye likes LSU and Tiger Stadium the best.

“Death Valley. Louisiana. When you hear that there’s a chill that runs down your body,” the Tigers’ stellar defensive end said. “Being here is a whole different experience.”

Just one thing has been missing so far. Gaye didn’t get to experience Tiger Stadium in its full-throated glory in 2020, when coronavirus restrictions limited capacity to about 25%.

“Hopefully this year I can,” he said.

Gaye and LSU teammates have certainly done their part. So have their coaches and support staff. The same for the players, coaches and support staff at Southern.

According to the two schools, between them just one player, at LSU, was unvaccinated as of Thursday. Both coaching and support staffs were at 100%.

“Nobody was forced to do it,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “There were some reservations with some guys. They spoke to some people. But the situation is it’s best for the team if you are vaccinated. I think we’re going to be at 100%.”

Whatever the number, it’s a fantastic achievement by both programs. An achievement that will help them avoid COVID-19 outbreaks that could lead to a game being forfeited. Because there are definitely some teams out there that aren’t anywhere close to that number. And how mad would Tigers and Jaguars fans be if their teams had a preventable outbreak that forced them to forfeit a game?

Lava hot, that’s how mad.

But that’s unlikely to happen now.

The next step is up to their fans.

Do LSU fans want to see a full Tiger Stadium when Florida and Auburn and Texas A&M show up? Does the Jaguar Nation want to return to the spirit and thrill of the Bayou Classic in the Caesars Superdome?

Then it’s time to roll up sleeves and get vaccinated. Because it’s going to take that or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the Superdome for Saints games, something that’s almost certain to be true for the Bayou Classic. Something that may eventually be true at Tiger Stadium or A.W. Mumford Stadium.

There are no firm plans yet, but school and local officials are looking at the sky-high infection rate and hospitalization rates in Louisiana with a wary eye. LSU is planning for 100% capacity in Tiger Stadium, but as athletic department spokesman Cody Worsham told WBRZ on Thursday, guidelines could change. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said: “I would be extremely guarded about 100% capacity at this time where we are with COVID-19 and this surge.”

There’s a simple solution: Get vaccinated.

Look don’t take my word for it. I’m not an expert, just like the anti-vaxxers on social media aren’t experts. I’m a guy who needed five years (OK, 5½) to get his bachelor’s degree.

But as a journalist, I know enough to find experts on important subjects. Experts like Dr. Catherine O’Neal from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, one of the best epidemiologists around and a big LSU football fan to boot.

“As a mom, a physician and a friend, I chose vaccination,” O’Neal wrote in The Advocate on July 20. “I want to sit in Tiger Stadium this fall and watch our vaccinated team play phenomenal football. But I know when I look in front of and behind me, there will be people who are not there.

“It won't be because they let their season tickets go. It will be because they are no longer with us due to COVID-19.”

Look, vaccinations aren’t perfect. I got my two Moderna shots in March, and I came back from Southeastern Conference Media Days with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. Had to isolate for 10 days.

Fortunately I never had anything worse than some congestion and scratchy throat. Maybe one night I had a slight fever that was gone the next morning. But I know at 54 and with high blood pressure, it could have been much worse if I had not been vaccinated. I know I might well have been one of those folks needing Dr. O’Neal’s expertise instead of merely quoting her.

This is a war effort. Not with one another, but against the virus. A war without battles in the classic sense. But one we are currently struggling to win. In World War II there were war bond drives, drives for scrap metal, gas rationing cards and meatless Tuesdays. How tough is it to wear a mask or get a vaccine that, while not perfect, is much better than what COVID-19 can do?

If you don’t want to be vaccinated, you’ve got to come back at me with a better reason than “It’s not proven,” or “Because the government wants me to,” or “Because I can’t get off work if I get sick.” Because the experts advising LSU and Southern and NFL teams are more qualified than some random person on the internet.

Years ago, I learned something from former LSU coach Gerry DiNardo’s recruiting coordinator, Bill Elias, about recruiting players. He said it is vital to find a player’s “champion,” a parent or coach or significant person in whom they trust. Someone who can help influence a recruit to choose your school.

At July's major league All-Star Game in Denver, everyone stood up between innings and held up placards as part of the “Stand up for Cancer” initiative. Everyone had the name of a person or group on them. I stood up for my dad, who has had several battles with skin cancer.

If you don’t want to get the shot or are worried about the side effects, I get it. But is there not one person you can think of to stand up for? An immunocompromised friend, a grandparent, a child? Ali Gaye?

By being nearly 100% vaccinated, the Tigers and Jaguars have increased their chances of being champions this season.

Whose champion will you be?