Six LSU players will be going to the NFL combine from Feb. 26-March 4, according to a list the league released Thursday.
The Tigers going to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: safety John Battle, running back Nick Brossette, tight end Foster Moreau, placekicker Cole Tracy, inside linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams.
The NFL invited 338 prospects to the combine, 90 from the Southeastern Conference. It was the largest total among conferences by a long shot, with the Big Ten closest behind with 53. The Atlantic Coast Conference had 46, the Pac-12 had 39 and the Big 12 had 33.
Alabama led all SEC members with 11 participants.
White and Williams both declared early for the draft and are LSU's top prospects for the NFL.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound White is the No. 4 prospect on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's "Big Board," and he was the first Tiger to ever win the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.
Williams is No. 9 on the "Big Board," and the 6-foot-3, 184-pound Thorpe Award finalist was ranked the top cornerback in the draft class. Williams made his decision to leave early for the draft before the Fiesta Bowl, in which he sat out. The tall, ranging corner had two interceptions in 2018 for the LSU defense, which finished the season tied 11th in the nation 17 total interceptions.
Moreau and Tracy participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 26, where Moreau was named one of the bowl's offensive practice players of the week.
The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Moreau showcased his pass-catching in the bowl, something that was scarce during his four seasons in Baton Rouge. He recorded 52 catches, 629 yards and six touchdowns in his career.
Moreau is training for the combine at TEST Football Academy, a training facility in Martinsville, New Jersey. Moreau is the No. 9 tight end according to Kiper, and NFL.com grades the Jesuit High graduate as a "NFL backup or special teams potential."
Tracy became the NCAA's all-time leader across any division with 97 career field goals after he transferred to LSU after starting his career at Division II Assumption College. He tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia.
Tracy is the No. 7 kicker or punter according to Kiper, and NFL.com rates him as someone who "should be in an NFL training camp."
No LSU placekicker has ever been drafted.
Brossette led LSU in rushing during his senior year, with 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2018. Brossette boosted his draft profile in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19, when he opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown reception on a wheel route.
Kiper doesn't list Brossette, a 6-foot, 221-pound University High graduate. NFL.com said he "likely needs time in (a) development league."
Battle played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 19 at the Rose Bowl, and the 6-foot-2, 206-pound Florida native was a two-year starting free safety at LSU. He started 10 games during the 2018 season, missing the last three regular-season games with an apparent ankle injury, and he recorded 39 total tackles and three interceptions.
Battle is also listed as a player NFL.com projects that will need time in a development league.