The LSU gymnastics team is ranked No. 2 in the Women's College Gymnastics Association preseason poll, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Tigers totaled 1,755 points and 11 first-place votes. Oklahoma leads the poll with 1,813 points and 36 first-place votes. Florida is third, UCLA fourth and Utah fifth.
LSU, the defending Southeastern Conference champion and NCAA runner-up, is ranked in the top five of the preseason poll for the seventh straight season.
LSU opens the 2020 season at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3 against Arizona in the Maravich Center.