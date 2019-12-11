lsugymnastics.032219 HS 562.JPG
Buy Now

LSU  coach D-D Breaux celebrates with her gymnasts after winning the SEC Championship with a final score of 197.900, Saturday, 23, 2019, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU gymnastics team is ranked No. 2 in the Women's College Gymnastics Association preseason poll, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Tigers totaled 1,755 points and 11 first-place votes. Oklahoma leads the poll with 1,813 points and 36 first-place votes. Florida is third, UCLA fourth and Utah fifth.

LSU, the defending Southeastern Conference champion and NCAA runner-up, is ranked in the top five of the preseason poll for the seventh straight season.

LSU opens the 2020 season at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 3 against Arizona in the Maravich Center.

View comments