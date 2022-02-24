As it has for much of its Southeastern Conference schedule, prolonged scoring droughts have been tough to overcome for the LSU basketball team.
Will Wade has been concerned for weeks that his offensively-challenged team has trouble extricating itself from the deep holes the Tigers have been digging — particularly against SEC competition.
Wednesday night’s game with No. 6 Kentucky was another prime example.
A stretch in which LSU was outscored 31-13 over the final seven minutes of the first half and first 10 minutes of the second proved to be one of the keys in Kentucky’s 71-66 win in Rupp Arena.
After a strong start in which it led 27-16 following Darius Days’ jumper with 7:17 left in the first half, LSU made just four of its next 20 field-goal attempts, while Kentucky surged into the lead by going 11 of 23.
Armed with a 47-40 lead, an inspired Kentucky team put together an 18-10 run to take its largest lead of the night at 65-50 with 3:17 to play — all but sealing LSU’s eighth setback in 12 games.
The Tigers did fight back with their full-court defensive pressure, trimming the deficit to four points twice in the final 34 seconds before the Wildcats hung on.
Enough damage had been done by then, and Wade knew where it became unraveled.
“We missed a bunch of wide-open shots,” he said after the Tigers shot 36.8% for the game. “We had some really good looks and just didn’t make them. We’ve got to step up and knock them in.”
LSU made 17 of 37 field-goal attempts outside of the rough 17-minute stretch.
“It’s a make-or-miss game; it sounds so simple,” Wade said. “We made some shots in the first half, we didn’t make shots the last four or five minutes of the first half. The second half, we didn’t make some wide-open looks.”
Too little, too late
Wade couldn’t take much solace in the fact that his team made Kentucky sweat with a 16-6 run over the final 2:46, helping LSU pull to within four points twice in the final 34 seconds.
“We had an eight-point lead at halftime and just burned it away,” Wade said. “I thought we were ready. We prepared and came out strong.
"We just didn’t play a complete game, which is what you have to do if you’re going to win on the road in this league.”
LSU fell to 2-6 in SEC road games with one remaining at Arkansas on Wednesday night.
Pinson’s productive night
The loss to Kentucky ruined one of the best games of senior point guard Xavier Pinson’s career.
Pinson scored 16 first-half points to help stake LSU to a 31-23 lead at the break and finished with a season-high 26 points. He also had eight assists, giving him a total of 26 over the past three games.
His 26 points Wednesday night was the fifth-highest scoring game as a collegian. Pinson had games of 36, 32, 28 and 27 points in three seasons for Missouri before transferring to LSU last spring.
On the other hand …
Sophomore forward Tari Eason had a tough night, which ended with 9:28 to play when he was tagged with his fifth personal foul.
Eason, LSU’s leading scorer at 16.9 points and second-leading rebounder with 7.1 a game, was held to a season-low five points and one rebound in just 13 minutes before taking a seat on the bench.
It was just the fourth time in 28 games Eason failed to score in double digits. He had nine points against Wake Forest and six against Florida and Liberty.
SEC tournament watch
LSU, which remained 17th in the NET rankings despite the loss, dropped to 7-8 and into a tie for seventh with Florida and Mississippi State in the SEC race with three games left.
If the league tournament started today, LSU would get the No. 7 seed by virtue of a better record among the teams tied for that spot after beating Florida and State earlier.
The SEC tournament will be played March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida.