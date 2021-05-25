The LSU football team took a big step toward the 2021 season bright and early Tuesday when the Tigers began their offseason conditioning program.

It was an eye-opening start for the Tigers, who had to be on the field for 6 a.m. after starting their annual "Football School" on Monday.

That came on the heels of incoming freshman reporting to campus on Saturday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday during his weekly radio segment on the "Off the Bench” show on WNXX-FM 104.5.

"Obviously, the first day out there was fun," Orgeron said with a chuckle. "But I thought our guys came back in great shape with a great attitude."

Among those who hit the field Tuesday was the bulk of LSU's 2021 signing class, which ranked third nationally according to 247Sports, after nine recruits enrolled in January and took part in spring drills.

Of the other 16 signees in the class, Orgeron said four still must complete their high school requirements before they can join the program.

The group that checked in Saturday included transfers Mike Jones and Major Burns.

Jones, a linebacker, played last season at Clemson; Burns, a safety, transferred in from Georgia. Burns is a Baton Rouge native who starred at Madison Prep.

"I'm so glad we could get (Burns) back home," Orgeron said. "His mama and him are happy. I think he's going to be a great addition to our football team. So is Mike Jones."

Because COVID eliminated face-to-face recruiting and wiped out official campus visits and summer camps, part of the move-in process over the weekend amounted to a meet-and-greet for Orgeron.

As a result, he said, the meeting he had with the newcomers and parents Saturday night had a strange feel to it — particularly for someone who enjoys the recruiting process as much as Orgeron.

"It was kind of odd, talking to your team ... talking to your recruits (in person) for the first time," he said. "That was the first time I saw Mike Jones.

"But after we talked and after I met them, it was like I've known them all their life."

During Football School, coaches can hold film sessions and the players can work with strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt on skills specific to their position.

Orgeron said Tuesday's conditioning work consisted of three 300-yard sprints with 10 110-yard gassers at the end of the workout.

"I didn't see a lot of guys bending over (trying to catch their breath)," he said. "I feel like I have a veteran team ... I feel like we've got great leadership."