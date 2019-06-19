Zach Watson on Wednesday night earned a collegiate Gold Glove award for the second straight year.
The junior center fielder was one of three NCAA Division I outfielders to receive the honor from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Watson made one error in 143 chances this season. Drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Watson is the fourth LSU player to earn a Gold Glove. Catcher Micah Gibbs, shortstop Alex Bregman and center fielder Andrew Stevenson also received the award.
The ABCA selects Gold Glove teams for NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and High School. The ABCA began making the teams in 2007.
Other players to earn recognition this year include No. 1 overall pick catcher Adley Rutschmann from Oregon State and shortstop Cam Shepherd from Georgia.