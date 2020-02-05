The LSU Tigers have signed their first running back of the 2020 class.

Kevontre Bradford, a four-star running back from Lancaster, Texas, signed his letter of intent with LSU on national signing day.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Bradford is the nation's No. 13-ranked running back recruit, according to 247Sports, and he helped lead Lancaster High to the Class 5A quarterfinals in his senior season while rushing for 1,164 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Bradford also held offers from schools like Texas, Ohio State and Baylor.

Bradford will join a young backfield that includes Chris Curry, John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, who are all in the running to replace the Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who declared early for the NFL draft after leading Southeastern Conference running backs with 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019.