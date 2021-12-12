Brian Kelly intro

New LSU coach Brian Kelly (center) is introduced Wednesday afternoon in Baton Rouge 

 BY WILSON ALEXANDER | Staff writer

New LSU football coach Brian Kelly is going to hear his fair share of "Callin' Baton Rouge" at Tiger Stadium next fall. 

It would appear he's ready for it.

Kelly showed off his dancing skills Sunday evening in a social media video with five-star quarterback commitment Walker Howard, bobbing along as Garth Brooks' hit song played in the background.

It would appear the St. Thomas More star approves of the coach's moves.

Fans, of course, weren’t afraid to weigh in. Here’s how some reacted to the video:

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

EMAIL JULIA GUILBEAU AT JGUILBEAU@THEADVOCATE.COM OR FOLLOW HER ON TWITTER, @JULIAGUILBEAU.

View comments