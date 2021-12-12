New LSU football coach Brian Kelly is going to hear his fair share of "Callin' Baton Rouge" at Tiger Stadium next fall.
It would appear he's ready for it.
Kelly showed off his dancing skills Sunday evening in a social media video with five-star quarterback commitment Walker Howard, bobbing along as Garth Brooks' hit song played in the background.
It would appear the St. Thomas More star approves of the coach's moves.
Got my coach! 🐯🐯 @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/j0nurt5sMa— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) December 13, 2021
Fans, of course, weren’t afraid to weigh in. Here’s how some reacted to the video:
#BrianKelly is such an awkward fit at #LSU He has #DanMullen 2.0 written all over him. https://t.co/eNPWisEcGI— Joe (@joesrambles) December 13, 2021
I would like to ask the creative team some questions https://t.co/dGDybKIevv— Daddy Wells (@VWalkerWells) December 13, 2021
Slowly but surely we will get a griddy from BK https://t.co/pR0z6TOAQq— The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) December 13, 2021
The dad vibes are strong. https://t.co/ctNPH4eLKv— Vic (@theVictorK) December 13, 2021
Brian Kelly is the new in-law trying really hard to fit in at Thanksgiving https://t.co/QmMa0ELO1A— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 13, 2021
Can’t get enough of Louisiana Brian Kelly https://t.co/1DF3SlCrUM— The Chirp (@TheChirpSports) December 13, 2021
Your coach doesn’t have this much swagger https://t.co/fdiXnLQd4U— dylan sanders (@DillySanders) December 13, 2021