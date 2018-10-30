The LSU Tigers have earned a lofty place in the season’s inaugural College Football Playoff top four.

Now their task is to stay there.

The CFP selection committee ranked LSU No. 3 on Tuesday, meaning if the Tigers can keep winning, they will be in one of the season’s two semifinals in December.

For LSU, however, it is basically an all-or-nothing proposition. At 7-1, the Tigers likely have to win out, starting with Saturday’s big-buzz showdown in Tiger Stadium against 8-0 Alabama.

As expected, the Crimson Tide matched its ranking in the coaches’ and Associated Press media polls, named No. 1 in the rankings. Clemson (8-0) was No. 2, while 8-0 Notre Dame was No. 4.

It will be the first No. 1 versus No. 3 matchup of any kind in Tiger Stadium since No. 1 LSU beat No. 3 Arkansas 41-17 in 2011.

CFP selection committee chairman Rob

Mullens, athletic director at Oregon, said LSU is the only team in the country with six wins over FBS teams with winning records. It was body of work that put the Tigers in the rankings over unbeaten Notre Dame.

By comparison, Notre Dame has three wins over plus-.500 teams.

“When (you) look at LSU’s résumé, they have six wins versus teams above .500 and quality wins against Georgia and Mississippi State," Mullens said on ESPN. "They’ve got a great résumé. Their only loss was a close loss to Florida. Overall, their body of work was pretty strong.”

If the season ended today, Alabama would play Notre Dame in one semifinal, likely the Cotton Bowl, while Clemson would meet LSU in the other semifinal in the Orange Bowl. Both games will be Saturday, Dec. 29. The semifinals are set with an attempt to keep the No. 1 seed as close to home as possible.

"One reason one-loss LSU is ranked No. 3 ahead of an undefeated Notre Dame is because they've beaten six teams with a winning record," Mullens said. "Within the FBS, no other team in the country has that many victories against winning teams. They've played a strong schedule. By comparison, Notre Dame has three such wins."

The CFP National Championship Game is Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The CFP rankings will be updated each Tuesday through Nov. 27. The CFP selection show will be Sunday, Dec. 2. All of the rankings will be unveiled on ESPN.

LSU’s rise to be in position for a semifinal berth heading into November is one of the most remarkable stories of the college football season.

The Tigers opened at No. 25 in the AP poll but were picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC media days. A tough August of injuries and suspensions plus numerous questions about LSU’s retooled offense, paired with one of the nation’s most difficult schedules, appeared to keep the Tigers from any realistic championship aspirations.

But here is LSU, having gone 4-1 in its five games against opponents who were ranked at the time, including three (Georgia, Auburn and Miami) in the AP top 10.

Now, of course, comes the biggest hurdle of all. And, according to ESPN, no No. 3 team in the initial CFP rankings has made it to the national semifinals.

CFP Top 25

1. Alabama 8-0

2. Clemson 8-0

3. LSU 7-1

4. Notre Dame 8-0

5. Michigan 7-1

6. Georgia 7-1

7. Oklahoma 7-1

8. Washington State 7-1

9. Kentucky 7-1

10. Ohio State 7-1

11. Florida 6-2

12. UCF 7-0

13. West Virginia 6-1

14. Penn State 6-2

15. Utah 6-2

16. Iowa 6-2

17. Texas 6-2

18. Mississippi State 5-3

19. Syracuse 6-2

20. Texas A&M 5-3

21. N.C. State 5-2

22. Boston College 6-2

23. Fresno State 7-1

24. Iowa State 4-3

25. Virginia 6-2

CFP ranking announcements

• Tuesday, 6 p.m.

• Nov. 6, 8 p.m. (approximately)

• Nov. 13, 6 p.m.

• Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

• Nov. 27, 6 p.m.

• Dec. 2 (CFP selection show, TBA 11 a.m.)