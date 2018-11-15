If every coach in college football got into an all-out brawl, how good are LSU coach Ed Orgeron's chances to come out on top?

Very good, according to several coaches polled by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Feldman posed the "extreeeeemely hypothetical" question to 30 coaches in his latest column, though he never divulges who made which picks.

Orgeron, who's fiery personality has been on display several times during his tenure with LSU, received the third-most votes in the poll -- behind North Texas' Seth Littrell (10) and Oregon's Mario Cristobel (7) -- with 6 despite being the oldest coach named at 57.

Answers for why Orgeron can technically be considered the third-most dangerous coach in college football varied, but they all centered on one trait -- his unpredictability.

Can't see video below? Click here.

An FBS coach polled compared Orgeron to video game character Blanka from the popular fighting franchise "Street Fighter," saying Orgeron and his "Blanka skills would be the most difficult to overcome."

One SEC assistant posited Orgeron has "probably killed a bear with his hands," and another former coach said he "just might bite your face off and spit the skin right back atcha."

The most telling quote, might be from another SEC coach, though.

"Big, tough, grown men are afraid of him," the coach said. "Here's the thing: Normal people don't want to fight crazy."

