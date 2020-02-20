The balance beam is the feast or famine event in women’s gymnastics. The apparatus is four inches wide, four feet in the air and 16 feet long, every inch packed with so much anxiety in a close meet it can be hard to even watch.

“It’s the 3-point shot for us,” LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “It’s the make or break.”

It takes a gymnast with the right temperament to excel on this high-wire act of an event, especially in the anchor role, to calm the nerves or pump up the score with a clutch routine.

In LSU’s case, it takes a Reagan Campbell.

“I love beam,” the Tigers’ junior said. “I don’t really know why. From a young age I always wanted to do that event. I wasn’t really scared of it.”

The scary part for Campbell could have been filling the anchor beam role vacated after last season by one of LSU’s all-time greats, two-time NCAA bars champion and 23-time All-American Sarah Finnegan. But aside from one rough routine early in the season when she slipped off the beam against Auburn, Campbell has been up to the task. She’s had only one other score below 9.85 and has three in the 9.9s, including a career high-tying 9.975 at Georgia.

“She’s beautiful,” Breaux said. “Her presentation is beautiful. Her style is extremely polished. I’m going to credit that to Kim Zmeskal, her age-group coach, because there’s nothing there to fix. Everything she does, she does really well.”

Zmeskal-Burdette, a former national and world champion and member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic team, runs Texas Dreams Gymnastics in Coppell, Texas, just outside Dallas. The club was also the proving ground of LSU freshman sensation Kiya Johnson, who has racked up 20 individual titles in eight meets going into the No. 6-ranked Tigers' meet Friday at No. 18 Missouri (8 p.m., SEC Network).

Campbell said she trained on beam diligently under Zmeskal’s watch.

“She was very adamant about beam,” Campbell said. “I remember I’d work for two hours on beam sometimes. I just love it.

“I think she taught me to do things with quality. ‘Point your toes,’ the little things you might not be thinking about.”

The beam routine fans see Campbell do as a 21-year old junior is the same choreography she honed at Texas Dreams as a junior gymnast. Only the music has changed. This season her song is “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls, the famous ballad from the movie “City of Angels” that came out five months before Campbell was born.

“The beam music is always hard for me to pick,” Campbell said. “I like guitar and strings, something slower and softer, to ease you down when you’re on the beam.”

There are times, though, when the music goes out, or it gets drowned out by the crowd noise in the arena. But the routine, and now the song, is so ingrained in Campbell’s mind that she can carry on without it.

“I just keep singing in my head,” she said.

With Division II Texas Woman’s University offering the only women’s gymnastics program in her home state, Campbell knew she was going to college elsewhere. She said her entire family went to Alabama — her father Mike played cornerback there from 1988-92 — and she figured she would go to Alabama also.

LSU, she recalled, wasn’t even in her top five. But then LSU assistant and now co-head coach Jay Clark stayed on her to take a visit to Baton Rouge.

“In my head I’m like, ‘I’m going to Alabama for sure.’" Campbell said. "When I went to visit there it was like, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ When I came to visit LSU I was like, ‘This is amazing. I know I want to go here.’”

Now, she said, she’s even managed to convert her family into LSU football fans.

“I turned them,” she said with a smile.

Campbell is part of a large junior class that includes five other gymnastics: Bridget Dean, Christina Desiderio, Sami Durane, Sarah Edwards and Olivia Gunter. All six have been role players their first two seasons at LSU, but this season they told each other it was time to make a bigger contribution to the team.

“Going into this season and we were like, ‘We’ve all got to step up and find what role we fit into,’” Campbell said. “Voice our opinions more. They are more valuable when you are an upperclassman. People pay more attention.”

Breaux among them.

“They have a lot of experience and very, very good wisdom,” she said of her juniors. “Now they are speaking up, they are a lot more vocal in our team meetings and things we do as a team to try to bolster their confidence.

“We don’t have a dynamic all-arounder, not by design, but this junior class are role players. They are going first up or at the end of the lineup or in the middle, they’re playing roles that are critical to the success of the team.”

Success has come more readily to the Tigers lately. After a rough, by LSU standards, start with five scores below 197 in its first six meets, the Tigers posted their best and third-best scores of the season last weekend: a 197.875 Friday in the GymQuarters Invitational and a 197.500 to beat Kentucky (196.625) on Sunday.

“We’ve definitely turned a corner,” Campbell said. “Each meet we get a little bit better and a little bit better and a little bit more confident.”

SEC standings, schedule

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Average

Florida 5-0 1.000 7-0 1.000 197.688

Alabama 3-1 .750 4-3-1 .563 196.825

LSU 3-2 .600 9-2 .818 196.925

Kentucky 3-2 .600 6-3 .667 196.500

Arkansas 2-3 .400 2-5 .286 196.214

Auburn 2-4 .333 3-6 .333 195.904

Georgia 1-2 .333 7-5 .583 196.589

Missouri 0-5 .000 2-8 .200 195.961

Friday’s results

LSU 197.875, Iowa State 196.625, Missouri 196.450, Lindenwood 193.550#

Alabama 196.625, Arkansas 196.100

Florida 197.875, Auburn 194.750

Georgia 197.075, Ball State 194.725, Eastern Michigan 194.700

Sunday’s results

LSU 197.500, Kentucky 196.625

Friday’s schedule

LSU at Missouri, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

#-GymQuarters Invitational, St. Charles, Missouri

All times Central