John Robinson may have just been hired as a consultant by LSU football coach Ed Orgeron. But the Hall of Famer is no stranger to Baton Rouge or Death Valley.

Robinson, who coached 15 seasons at USC over three stints, was at the helm in 1979 when the top-ranked Trojans won at LSU, 17-12.

USC marched 79 yards, aided by a controversial face mask penalty, to score a go ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left.

Robinson's wife, Beverly, grew up in New Orleans and attended LSU.

"That game is still big around our house," Robinson said Tuesday morning on a radio interview with 104.5's Off the Bench. "About once a week, my wife tells me we cheated to win the game."

Missed the game 40 years ago? We found a replay.

Robinson was named the National Coach of the Year in 1979.

The Trojans, which finished the season 11-0-1, were led by eventual Heisman winner in running back Marcus Allen.

Robinson was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2009. He coached at the college and NFL level for more than 40 years.

He's best known for leading USC to five Pac-10 titles and coaching two Heisman winners. Robinson has a college coaching record of 132-77-4 and a NFL regular-season record of 75-68. He went 4-6 in the NFL Playoffs.

During the radio interview, Robinson opened up on his excitement to work with the LSU program and more.

