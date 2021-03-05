On the night of March 11, 2020, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward walked toward the dugout to find baseball coach Paul Mainieri. As the Tigers played South Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Woodward told Mainieri the Southeastern Conference decided to hold the upcoming weekend series without fans.
“You can't play just because there's crowds," Mainieri said after the game, standing on the field among a group of reporters. No one knew yet about the importance of physical distance. “You have to play no matter what. I think our guys will be focused.”
LSU never played that series without fans. Its season was canceled within 48 hours, forcing Mainieri to hold the final team meeting over a conference call.
In the year since, sports arenas have largely reflected the spread of the coronavirus. Venues went from closed to operating without fans to restricted attendance by the time LSU opened its 2021 baseball season last month.
The Tigers played their first nine games in front of a reduced crowd, with Alex Box Stadium capped at 25% capacity. But just as the pandemic began in the midst of baseball season, it might finally end during baseball season, too.
Earlier this week, Louisiana moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, allowing increased attendance at sporting events. LSU will move toward 50% capacity at its outdoor spring-sport venues as the season continues.
“We’re getting there,” Mainieri said Thursday. “We’re getting close.”
He removed his microphone and left a Zoom call.
For now, the virus still creates separation.