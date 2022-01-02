Tell me if you have seen this before: Joe Burrow smoking a cigar after a big time win. That's what the decorated Tiger quarterback did after winning the national championship two years ago.

After clinching the AFC North title with the Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon, Burrow was again seen smoking a cigar. He and LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase were catalysts in the Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow followed up his 525 yard performance last week by throwing for 466 yards and four scores, while Chase broke the rookie record for yards receiving in a game.

And just like they did at the White House, both Burrow and Chase did the "gat" dance. Just like old times, just in a new uniform for the two talented former Tigers.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow smoking a cigar and getting the gat after winning the AFC North: pic.twitter.com/NoVYzjIYjG — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 2, 2022

The Bengals play their season finale next Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, with a chance to fight for a top seed in the playoffs.