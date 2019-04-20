FORT WORTH, Texas — The LSU gymnastics team threw its best-ever score in the NCAA championship final Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, it was once again no match for the Oklahoma machine.
LSU posted its third runner-up finish in the past four years, all to the Sooners, here at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. The Tigers scored a 197.825 while Oklahoma posted a 198.3375, the second-best score ever in the NCAA final. It is the Sooners’ fourth national title, all since 2014.
LSU (28-5), which finished second in its semifinal Friday to UCLA, eclipsed the defending national champion Bruins in the season’s ultimate meet. UCLA finished third with a 197.5375, while Denver was fourth at 197.000.
The Tigers were once again led by the incomparable Sarah Finnegan. The two-time Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year and winner of this year’s AAI Award as the nation’s top senior, Finnegan delivered some of her best gymnastics in the final meet of her career.
Finnegan started with a 9.9125 on vault on a 9.95 start value, then followed with 9.95s on uneven bars, balance beam and floor.
Finnegan also won the NCAA bars individual title Friday with a 9.95. Only two scores the entire weekend, a 9.9875 by Oklahoma’s Brenna Dowell on vault and a 9.9625 by OU’s Maggie Nichols on beam, bettered any score by Finnegan, who had four 9.95s total. She finished first on beam again Saturday and tied for first on floor.
The meet was the swan song for one of LSU gymnastics’ greatest senior classes: Finnegan, Lexie Priessman, Julianna Cannamela and McKenna Kelley. Kelley at times this season has left the door open to returning in 2020 after sitting out 2018 with an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Kelley also finished on a high note, nailing a 9.95 in the anchor position on floor to wrap up LSU’s performance. Afterward, a tearful Kelley pounded her chest and blew kisses to the LSU fans in the stands.
Priessman recorded a 9.90 on bars and a 9.875 on floor in her two events. Cannamela had a 9.8375 on vault.