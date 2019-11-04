Linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer on the team, LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed, which means the Tigers will be without its sack leader going into its No. 1 vs. No. 2 game against Alabama on Saturday.
Orgeron said Divinity left the team for personal reasons.
Divinity later posted on his Instagram page that he was taking time off "to focus on a personal matter" and that he planned on returning to graduate and play again.
"I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys," Divinity posted. "My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon."
The absence is both a blow to a Tigers pass rush that has struggled when depth is lacking and a hit to No. 1 LSU's player-led leadership going into the home stretch of the team's push for the College Football Playoff.
Star pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson remains a threat on the edge, but LSU now has two outside linebackers with game experience remaining on its official roster: Andre Anthony (nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack) and Ray Thornton (three tackles).
Freshmen Desmond Little, Ray Parker and junior college transfer Soni Fonua have yet to play.
Divinity recorded 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in 2019, and he was expected to make significant improvements in his senior season.
In the spring, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda moved Divinity from outside linebacker to inside linebacker in an effort to replace former All-American Devin White's dominant presence and leadership at the heart of the defense.
The move was short-lived.
Divinity missed two of the first three games with what Orgeron called "coach's decisions," and the 6-foot-2, 241-pound John Ehret graduate returned to outside linebacker against Vanderbilt to bolster a stagnant pass rush while Chaisson was out two games with an injury.
At the time, Orgeron was confident with the move because inside linebackers Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen were "playing well," and sophomores Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville had become reliable in the rotation.
Divinity was injured against Vanderbilt, and he sat out LSU's next game against Utah State before returning for LSU's 42-28 win over Florida.
Since Divinity's return to the edge against Vanderbilt, LSU has recorded at least two sacks in every game and the Tigers are tied 47th nationally with 20 total sacks. Divinity recorded a sack in both of LSU's last two wins over Mississippi State and Auburn, and his punt-forcing sack against Auburn led to an LSU touchdown that gave the Tigers a two-score lead.
LSU plays Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.