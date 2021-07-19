HOOVER, Ala. — Florida was looking every bit like the elite Southeastern Conference program it is in 2020 until it was tripped up in the LS-shoe game.

Marco Wilson’s infamous penalty for tossing a Tiger cleat downfield kept LSU’s game-winning drive alive and started the Gators on a three-game losing streak to end the season at 8-4.

Outrunning shoe references in 2021 might be more difficult than Florida regaining its mojo. The Gators will likely be back at or near the top of the East division again. The early returns label Georgia as a heavy favorite in the East, to which Gators coach Dan Mullen, at SEC media days, replied: “That’s what they said last year.”

The Gators scored a decisive victory against the Bulldogs and had the division wrapped up before the stunning loss to LSU. It’s also important to remember Florida trailed eventual national champion Alabama by just a touchdown with 2:07 left in the SEC championship game.

The 55-20 Cotton Bowl loss to Oklahoma was shaded by multiple opt-outs, including their top three receivers and Wilson, all eying the NFL draft. In Wilson’s case, also fatigue from answering questions about the shoe toss.

But the Gators will be back in the mix, even without Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask and first-round draft picks Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. Mullen has shown an ability to extract good results from a multitude of quarterback styles and offenses.

In place of the pass-happy Trask comes Emory Jones, a dual threat that should help re-energize the Gators' running game. Florida was first in yards passing per game (378.6) in the SEC and 10th in yards rushing (131.3). Jones and a talented backfield should restore some balance.

Mullen compared the 6-foot-2, 210-pound LaGrange, Georgia, native Jones to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whom he coached at Mississippi State. And Mullen didn’t give Jones the excuse of being a first-time starter.

“You all know I have high expectations for my quarterbacks so my expectations of Emory Jones are high,” Mullen said. “He’s not coming in with a stat line of nothing. He’s played at key times in significant games.”

Jones played in nine games of the shortened 2020 season, completing 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards and rushing for 220, hinting at the balance he offers.

The returning backfield was already solid with underused Dameon Pierce, Nay'Quan Wright and Malik Davis, but five-star Clemson transfer Demarkus Bowman has since bolstered the group.

Mullen is happy about the explosiveness of receivers Jacob Copeland, Xzavier Henderson and hopes 6-5, 227-pound Justin Shorter can become the same type of matchup problem as Pitts.

With three returning starters on the offensive line, the prospects are good as long as they remain healthy because the depth is thin on experience.

What Mullen needs most is a better performance from a defense which allowed an SEC-high 28 touchdown passes and 257.5 yards passing per game. Todd Grantham, the nation’s sixth-highest paid defensive coordinator ($1.8 million) returns with two new secondary coaches.

Defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Ventrell Miller bolster a solid front seven. The LSU loss highlighted the secondary ills, but the Gators can count on All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam and should get a strong contribution from incoming five-star recruit Jason Marshall Jr.

Like most teams, the Gators trace their 2020 issues from the lack of a spring practice to communication busts that led to big plays.

“Guys paying close attention to small details, little things that; you know, the margin of error is very small, and we've been working on that this offseason,” Carter said. “This spring was great for our defense. The guys all spring, we were juiced every day. Guys playing hard, and the biggest thing is guys coming together.”

Said Miller: “I feel like we are the team (to beat). We came out and we won the East. I feel like we're the undisputed champions in the East. We're looking forward to coming out and winning the whole thing.”

The Gators won’t have to wait long to be tested. They play host to Alabama in Week 3. Another key aspect of the schedule is a trip to Baton Rouge one game before the annual showdown with Georgia. It’s likely one with a mental asterisk.

“We got a bad taste in our mouth from last year, so definitely we coming out with some vengeance,” Miller said. “We're going to win that game.”

