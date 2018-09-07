Members of NFL active rosters (as of Sept. 7) who played college football in the state or their high school ball in Louisiana. The list doesn’t include practice squad players. Players on injured reserve or other reserve lists are listed at bottom (to report omissions or corrections, please email smickles@theadvocate.com):
LSU (40)
Name Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
Jamal Adams Jets S 6-1 213 2
Kwon Alexander Bucs LB 6-1 227 4
Joe Barksdale Chargers T 6-5 326 8
Odell Beckham Jr. Giants WR 5-11 198 5
Alfred Blue Texans RB 6-2 229 5
Tashawn Bower Vikings DE 6-4 250 2
Michael Brockers Rams DT 6-5 305 7
DJ Chark Jaguars 6-4 198 R
Morris Claiborne Jets CB 5-11 192 7
Will Clapp Saints C 6-5 311 R
La’el Collins Cowboys T 6-4 320 4
Reid Ferguson Bills LS 6-1 244 2
Leonard Fournette Jaguars RB 6-0 228 2
Ricky Jean Francois Lions DT 6-2 309 10
Russell Gage Falcons WR 6-0 184 R
Davon Godchaux Dolphins DT 6-3 315 2
Jeremy Hill Patriots RB 6-1 230 5
Danielle Hunter Vikings DE 6-5 252 4
Donte Jackson Panthers CB 5-10 180 R
Deion Jones Falcons LB 6-1 227 3
Arden Key Raiders DE 6-5 238 R
Brandon LaFell Raiders WR 6-3 210 9
Jarvis Landry Browns WR 5-11 196 5
Bennie Logan Titans DT 6-2 315 6
Tyrann Mathieu Texans S 5-9 190 6
Jalen Mills Eagles CB 6-0 191 3
Barkevious Mingo Seahawks LB 6-5 235 6
Patrick Peterson Cardinals CB 6-1 203 8
Ethan Pocic Seahawks G/C 6-6 320 2
Stevan Ridley Steelers RB 5-11 200 6
Duke Riley Falcons LB 6-1 230 2
Russell Shepard Giants WR 6-1 195 6
Kevin Toliver Bears CB 6-2 192 R
Trai Turner Panthers G 6-3 315 5
Spencer Ware Chiefs RB 5-10 229 5
Tre’Davious White Bills CB 5-11 192 2
Andrew Whitworth Rams T 6-7 330 13
Darrel Williams Chiefs RB 6-1 229 R
Kyle Williams Bills DT 6-1 303 13
Al Woods Colts NT 6-4 330 9
Louisiana Tech (10)
Ryan Allen Patriots P 6-2 220 6
Kentrell Brice Packers S 5-11 200 3
Vernon Butler Panthers DT 6-4 330 3
Kenneth Dixon Ravens RB 5-10 228 3
Jeff Driskel Bengals QB 6-4 233 3
Justin Ellis Raiders DT 6-2 334 5
Jordan Mills Bills T 6-5 316 6
Trent Taylor 49ers WR 5-8 180 2
Tramon Williams Packers CB 5-11 191 12
Xavier Woods Cowboys S 5-11 202 2
Tulane (6)
Lorenzo Doss Panthers CB 5-11 185 4
Ryan Griffin Bucs QB 6-5 210 5
Ryan Grant Colts WR 6-0 204 5
Rob Kelley Redskins RB 6-0 229 3
Parry Nickerson Jets CB 5-10 182 R
Tanzel Smart Rams DT 6-1 295 2
UL-Lafayette (2)
Justin Hamilton Chiefs DL 6-2 315 2
Tracy Walker Lions DB 6-1 206 R
Grambling (2)
Chester Rogers Colts WR 6-0 184 3
Chad Williams Cardinals WR 6-1 204 2
Southern (1)
Danny Johnson Redskins CB 5-9 181 R
Louisiana College (1)
Jeremy Vujnovich Cardinals OL 6-5 300 2
Southeastern (1)
Robert Alford Falcons CB 5-10 186 6
Louisiana natives (20)
Name Team College Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp.
Brandon Bolden Dolphins Ole Miss RB 5-11 220 7
Landon Collins Giants Alabama S 6-0 218 4
Demar Dotson Bucs Southern Miss T 6-9 315 10
Deshazor Everett Redskins Texas A&M S 6-0 195 4
Rico Gathers Cowboys Baylor TE 6-6 285 2
Damon Harrison Giants William Penn DT 6-3 341 7
Kendrick Lewis Titans Ole Miss S 6-0 205 8
Arthur Maulet Saints Memphis CB 5-10 190 2
Trey Quinn Redskins SMU WR 6-0 200 R
Justin Reid Texans Stanford S 6-1 203 R
Cam Sims Redskins Alabama WR 6-5 214 R
Cameron Tom Saints Southern Miss C 6-4 300 2
Ronald Leary Broncos Memphis G 6-3 320 7
Eli Manning Giants Ole Miss QB 6-5 220 15
Dak Prescott Cowboys Mississippi St. QB 6-2 238 3
Jalen Richard Raiders Southern Miss WR 5-8 205 3
Cam Robinson Jaguars Alabama OL 6-6 320 2
Greg Robinson Browns Auburn OL 6-5 330 5
Mike Wallace Eagles Ole Miss WR 6-0 200 10
Tim Williams Ravens Alabama LB 6-3 252 2
Injured reserve (12)
Travin Dural Saints LSU WR 6-2 207 1
Dillon Gordon Chiefs LSU OL 6-4 322 2
Derrius Guice Redskins LSU RB 5-11 225 R
Jerald Hawkins Steelers LSU T 6-6 305 3
Rickey Jefferson Saints LSU DB 5-11 208 R
Anthony Johnson Colts LSU DE 6-3 275 4
Elijah McGuire Jets UL-Lafayette RB 5-10 214 2
Ronald Martin Colts LSU S 6-1 220 2
JD Moore Chiefs LSU RB 6-4 236 R
Toby Weathersby Eagles LSU T 6-4 317 R
James Wright Colts LSU WR 6-1 203 4
Reserve/non-football injury (2)
Kendell Beckwith Bucs LSU LB 6-2 243 2
Andre Hal Texans Vanderbilt S 5-10 184 5
Reserve/suspended by commissioner (1)
Rashard Robinson Jets LSU CB 6-2 177 3
— Compiled by Sheldon Mickles