A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Florida Gators ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: Florida leads 32-29-3
LAST MEETING: LSU 17, Florida 16 (Oct. 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Fla.)
ON FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-1 (2-1 Southeastern Conference)
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Colorado State 48-10, defeated Tennessee 47-21, defeated Mississippi State 13-6
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Jordan Scarlett, wide receiver Freddie Swain
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, linebacker CeCe Jefferson, linebacker Vosean Joseph
RUMBLINGS: With a victory in Dan Mullen's return to Mississippi State on Saturday night, Florida has already equaled its win total of a year ago with four. The Gators, however, still have a tough slate ahead of them.
ON THE GATORS OFFENSE
Florida has scored 47 points or more three times this season, but the offense is still a work in progress under Mullen. Franks has thrown for just 961 yards, but he does have 12 TDs. UF ranks 11th in the SEC in passing yards (203.4) and total yards (378.2).
ON THE GATORS DEFENSE
Florida leads the SEC and is second in the FBS in pass defense, allowing 140 yards per game, but the Gators could be vulnerable against the run. The Gators rank 12th in the SEC and 85th nationally in giving up 171 yards a game. But they lead the FBS with 14 takeaways.
Sheldon Mickles