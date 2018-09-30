lsuflorida.100817 HS 523.JPG
Buy Now

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13), handing the ball off to running back Lamical Perine against LSU last season, has 931 yards passing and 12 touchdowns going into Saturday's matchup with the fifth-ranked Tigers.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Florida Gators ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

TV: CBS

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: Florida leads 32-29-3

LAST MEETING: LSU 17, Florida 16 (Oct. 7, 2017 in Gainesville, Fla.)

ON FLORIDA

RECORD: 4-1 (2-1 Southeastern Conference)

RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Colorado State 48-10, defeated Tennessee 47-21, defeated Mississippi State 13-6

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Jordan Scarlett, wide receiver Freddie Swain

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, linebacker CeCe Jefferson, linebacker Vosean Joseph

RUMBLINGS: With a victory in Dan Mullen's return to Mississippi State on Saturday night, Florida has already equaled its win total of a year ago with four. The Gators, however, still have a tough slate ahead of them.

ON THE GATORS OFFENSE

Florida has scored 47 points or more three times this season, but the offense is still a work in progress under Mullen. Franks has thrown for just 961 yards, but he does have 12 TDs. UF ranks 11th in the SEC in passing yards (203.4) and total yards (378.2).

ON THE GATORS DEFENSE

Florida leads the SEC and is second in the FBS in pass defense, allowing 140 yards per game, but the Gators could be vulnerable against the run. The Gators rank 12th in the SEC and 85th nationally in giving up 171 yards a game. But they lead the FBS with 14 takeaways.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments