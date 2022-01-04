LSU football coach Brian Kelly addressed a wide range of topics in an interview with the ESPN crew as he watched his new program compete against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Tuesday night.

With the Tigers down 14 points in the second quarter, Kelly was teased by ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck about his attempt at dancing with star quarterback signee Walker Howard in a tweet that went viral ahead of the early signing period in December.

“Walker Howard is a five-star quarterback and you know you’ve got to do what the quarterback asks. If he says you’ve got to dance, wouldn’t you dance?,” Kelly said, joking with the broadcast crew. “Whether it was dancing or (how) I couldn’t get my accent down with ‘family.’ Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents. You can’t get on me about my accent because you don’t want to.”

Kelly’s reference to “family” came from a moment at an LSU basketball game when social media went ablaze over his sudden Southern drawl.

As Tuesday's conversation turned back to football, Kelly said his main early goals have been putting together his LSU staff. That started with getting a new strength and conditioning coach in Jake Flint, with whom Kelly worked at Notre Dame.

“Keeping our recruiting class together is the important part right now,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the availability of top recruits in Louisiana is a big reason LSU was able to hire him away from Notre Dame.

“I think it starts with the geographic recruiting base,” he said. “We have the ability to recruit Louisiana and it’s a talent-rich area. I’m used to going across the country. To recruit Louisiana is an important piece for us, and I’m excited about that."

Kelly said he wants to mainly recruit Louisiana high schools, but he acknowledged he’ll have to dip into the transfer portal to shore up LSU's depleted roster for the 2022 season.

“We want to build everything from the freshman class, but we are going to have to use the transfer portal,” Kelly said. “We’ll be in a transitional build, so we’ll have to use the transfer portal.

“Moving forward, we want to build through freshman players that you bring in and develop. But we will have to use the transfer portal, and that makes it a little easier.”

Kelly has already lost several key LSU players through the portal, including starting quarterback Max Johnson to Texas A&M. He said Tuesday that he understood why those players made their decisions.

“There’s a transition, so there’s a lot of uncertainty. You can’t fault kids for that,” Kelly said. “I don’t fault them for their positions. The young men that want to be here, we’re ready to move forward with them.”

With Johnson off to A&M, Kelly said he was pleased with the three quarterbacks who will have the opportunity to show what they can do in the spring — Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Howard.

“All three of them will get an opportunity,” Kelly said. “We’ve got Nussmeier who will have an opportunity as well. Those three guys will be our centerpiece at the quarterback position. They’ll all have the opportunity to compete.

“I certainly love having a veteran in Myles, who has been out there. It’s very similar to the situation at Notre Dame this past year, and we can go to work going forward right into the spring.”

During the 2021 season, Kelly went with Wisconsin transfer quarterback Jack Coan, a senior who led the Fighting Irish to an 11-2 season.

Brennan initially planned to transfer from LSU after a preseason injury ended his 2021 campaign before it started, but the former St. Stanislaus star decided to give it another go with the Tigers.

Whether it’s quickly adding experience through the transfer portal or potentially going with an experienced quarterback in Brennan, it’s obvious that Kelly understands that there’s the expectation to win immediately at LSU.

“It’s all about going to class and doing the right things on and off the field,” Kelly said. "It’s about standards, championship standards. This football team won the national title in 2019, and for whatever reason, we’re going to have to get the standards back up to that level. That’s why I’m here — to get the standards back to where they were. That’s my job to go to work on that, and I’ve been working on that. I’ll have my chance to work with this football team in January.”

While Kelly has plenty of experience building winners at Notre Dame and Cincinnati, he’s still going through an adjustment period as he settles in for his first job in the Southeastern Conference.

“I want to be a part of the community of Louisiana,” he said. “I’m originally from the Midwest and the East Coast. I want to immerse myself in Louisiana and the community. I’m excited to be in Baton Rouge. They’ve been great to me and my family.

“Football is so important. This is about graduating from LSU and playing for championships. The alignment at the university is what pushed me to this position."