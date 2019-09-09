LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. Friday to break down Saturday's big road win over Texas, and to look ahead to the Tigers' upcoming game against Northwestern State.
AUSTIN, Texas — Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Northwestern State Demons ...
AUSTIN, Texas — Joe Burrow silenced Texas with a steady series of throws.