BR.gasouthernlsu0080.090119 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron enters the locker room after acknowledging the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. Friday to break down Saturday's big road win over Texas, and to look ahead to the Tigers' upcoming game against Northwestern State.

