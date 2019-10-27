Gavin Dugas clapped his hands as he ran down the first base line, celebrating a home run that landed behind the left field bleachers. He had hit his second home run of fall practice on Sunday afternoon. Dugas flexed when he reached the dugout.

As LSU scrimmaged another team for the first time this fall, Dugas continued showing his offseason improvement. The sophomore started in right field, drove in two runs and made a sliding catch in foul territory.

It felt like February at Alex Box Stadium as LSU played a 10-inning scrimmage against UNO. Each half inning ended after three outs or 25 pitches, and the offense received one run if it forced the pitch limit. LSU won 4-3, breaking a tie in the final frame.

Dugas struggled during his freshman season. He missed eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He showed flashes of promise, but he ended the season batting .186 with 13 strikeouts.

Playing in two summer leagues, Dugas focused on his mental approach. He didn’t change his swing, but he hit more. Through 10 intrasquad scrimmages this fall, Dugas had batted .412.

“I want to be one of those guys coach can count on in big situations and throughout the whole season,” Dugas said.

Against UNO, Dugas hit a two-run home run during his first at-bat. He was later caught stealing third base after he reached on a walk.

With a surplus of infielders now on the roster, Dugas moved to right field this fall. He had never played the outfield.

Dugas felt nervous switching positions, but he has enjoyed the change. He caught three fly balls on Sunday, and for the last one, Dugas sprinted into foul territory. He slid too early and caught the ball sitting behind LSU’s bullpen.

“I haven't mastered it, clearly,” Dugas said, “but I'm working my way there.”

LSU baseball: Devin Fontenot out of fall practice with broken hand, expected back by spring Junior Devin Fontenot will not pitch the rest of fall practice after breaking his right hand earlier this week, coach Paul Mainieri said Friday. LSU expects Fontenot's hand will heal in time for the beginning of preseason practice.

Henry, Marceaux made summer changes

LSU needs sophomores Cole Henry and Landon Marceaux to develop into aces after injuries stunted their freshman seasons. They each pitched an inning during the scrimmage, and neither put a runner on base.

Henry missed a month last spring with elbow discomfort. His final start — Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regional against Florida State — ended after two scoreless innings when he couldn't make a fist and his arm shook. Doctors determined the problem came from a buildup of scar tissue around Henry's median nerve, which misfired on his throwing arm.

Henry did not pitch this summer, but he and his father shortened his arm path, trying to prevent future injuries. They thought Henry’s delivery last season put pressure on his elbow.

“I'm not as long in the back anymore,” said Henry, who went 4-2 with a 3.39 ERA last season. “It's not going to change the way I pitch, but it's safer for my arm.”

Henry retired the side in his only inning against UNO, one of his best outings this fall. His fastball sat around 95 mph, and he mixed in 78 mph curveballs. He notched one strikeout.

“It was really good to see him have a good, crisp, over-powering inning like he did,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “That gives you a lot of optimism going forward.”

Meanwhile this summer, Marceaux grew out his hair and lost 20 pounds. He had eaten too much fried food and sugar during his freshman season, creating a diet that made him feel out of shape. He didn’t have much flexibility.

“I feel cleaner,” Marceaux said. “I'm more energetic every day. It's easier to wake up in the morning.”

Marceaux struggled for much of his freshman season, but he pitched well down the stretch, finishing 5-2 with a 4.66 ERA. During a recent scrimmage, Marceaux struck out eight batters over three innings. He struck out the side during his only inning on Sunday.

“Landon Marceuax looks like a completely different guy,” Mainieri said earlier this month. “He's in much better shape. He's mixing his pitches better and throwing them all for strikes.”

LSU catcher Saul Garza to have surgery after hyperextending thumb, will miss fall practice LSU junior catcher Saul Garza is having surgery on his left thumb and will miss fall practice.

Tiger Bites

— Senior pitcher Matthew Beck has filled Clay Moffitt's role as the hype man. When LSU did its pregame huddle near first base, Beck stood in the center of the group, yelling as the players rocked back-and-forth.

— Junior Daniel Cabrera did not play until a pinch hit at-bat in the 10th inning. He struck out. Cabrera had managed a quadriceps injury this month, limiting his playing time. Though he now feels “100 percent,” Mainieri said, Cabrera had not faced live pitching in a few weeks. Cabrera warmed up, but sophomore Giovanni DiGiacomo and freshman Wes Toups played center field.

— Redshirt sophomore AJ Labas started at pitcher. Labas, who missed last season following shoulder surgery, has been one of LSU’s best pitchers this fall. However, he issued two walks and loaded the bases before he ended the 25-pitch frame on a strikeout. The one shaky outing did not worry Mainieri.