Jack Marucci, LSU's athletic training director for 25 years, is moving within the athletic department to a new position that oversees the university's sports science team.
Marucci's move to Director of Performance Innovation, officially announced by LSU on Wednesday, ends an era in which Marucci led the school's athletic training operations in all sports for a quarter-century.
Marucci, 57, was on the sidelines for three football national championships and managed a training staff that was involved in 17 other national titles across the university's sports. He was a highly respected trainer whose push for research and development produced innovations in sports medicine. He was a confidante and advisor to coaches and players.
To be clear, Marucci's time at LSU is not over. His new role allows him an isolated focus on leading the athletic department's research in sports medicine. He'll also assist in creating a program to keep former players involved with the athletic department after their college careers are over.
Such specialty positions have been created recently at LSU under third-year athletic director Scott Woodward.
Shelly Mullenix, a high-ranking athletic trainer since 1997, was promoted to a senior administration position in 2019 that oversees health and wellness programs within the athletic department.
Marucci's new position is believed to be the first of its kind in college athletics, the university said in a news release Tuesday.
“Jack has always had a knack for innovation, and this new position will allow for his groundbreaking ideas to be taken advantage of by our student-athletes across all sports,” Woodward said in a statement. “At LSU, we are committed to elite athletics and providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level."
Still, Marucci's transition leaves a vacancy for a crucial position within the university.
LSU has honed in on Beau Lowery, director of sports medicine with the New Orleans Saints, to replace Marucci as its next athletic training director, multiple sources told The Advocate | Times-Picayune.
Lowery earned his master's in kinesiology from LSU and was an associate athletic trainer with the university from 2004-2010. He worked primarily with LSU's baseball team, along with the men's golf and cheerleading programs.
In New Orleans, Lowery spent two seasons as the Saints' director of rehabilitation before he was promoted in 2017. Lowery was a main figure in the team's health and safety procedures throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Marucci manned LSU's athletic training facility at the pandemic's onset in March 2020, and, during the university's athletes monthslong evacuation from campus, the training staff shifted focus to its sports medicine research projects.
Marucci's dedication to LSU's research projects — aside from his consistent involvement in athlete recovery, plus the burgeoning success of his personal business crafting wooden baseball bats, Marucci Sports — is a linchpin in his personal legacy.
Within the past five years, the LSU athletic training staff has formed partnerships with local hospitals and the U.S. Department of Defense. The Tiger Athletic Foundation set up a separate funding account in July 2017 so people could specifically donate to the staff's research projects.
LSU's sports medicine team has studied how to quickly bring down dangerous internal temperature using electronic pills. A 17-year ACL study showed LSU's recovery procedure cuts down rehabilitation nearly twice as fast the average athlete. In the 2019 football postseason — the longest season in LSU history — players wore a small electronic device under their shoulder pads that tracked speed to make sure the players weren't fatigued.
Marucci and his staff produced quantitative character studies that helped LSU coach Ed Orgeron evaluate his football team. Starting after the 2018 season, Marucci started a program that tested eye dominance and eye tracking. He also introduced the "Seeker," a robotic quarterback, which allowed wide receivers to get unlimited reps at any time.
"Jack is the most innovative trainer I have ever worked with," Orgeron said in a statement. "He was an integral part of building the culture of our championship program, and he will be a tremendous asset to us in his new role. His ability to take cutting edge technology and use it to study performance in order to help us develop our players is the best in the nation."