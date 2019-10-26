With its offense held in check for the first time this season, LSU found a way for a critical win over Auburn.

The 23-20 win in the Tiger Bowl moved LSU to a still-perfect record of 8-0 and sets up a showdown with top-ranked Alabama in two weeks.

"It was a gut check tonight," Ed Orgeron said.

The victory over No. 9 Auburn marked the third time this season LSU has defeated an opponent ranked in the top 10. Texas was ranked No. 9 when they met in September and Florida No. 7 two weeks ago.

When all was said and done, LSU rolled up more than 500 yards of offense despite the low scoring total. The game featured a turnover on downs, an interception by Joe Burrow and a fumble on a punt return by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a huge day on the ground, picking up 136 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Joe Burrow racked up 321 yards on 32-42 passing, and tossed just one touchdown -- a 20-yarder to Terrace Marshall.

Ja'Marr Chase led the receivers with eight catches for 123 yards. Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss and Edwards-Helaire all chipped in 7 catches each for 60, 51, and 45 yards, respectively.

LSU is off next week before a showdown with Alabama on Nov. 9.