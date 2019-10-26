BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 2273.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches alongside LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, left, in the first half, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

With its offense held in check for the first time this season, LSU found a way for a critical win over Auburn. 

The 23-20 win in the Tiger Bowl moved LSU to a still-perfect record of 8-0 and sets up a showdown with top-ranked Alabama in two weeks. 

"It was a gut check tonight," Ed Orgeron said

The victory over No. 9 Auburn marked the third time this season LSU has defeated an opponent ranked in the top 10. Texas was ranked No. 9 when they met in September and Florida No. 7 two weeks ago. 

When all was said and done, LSU rolled up more than 500 yards of offense despite the low scoring total. The game featured a turnover on downs, an interception by Joe Burrow and a fumble on a punt return by freshman Derek Stingley Jr. 

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a huge day on the ground, picking up 136 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. 

Joe Burrow racked up 321 yards on 32-42 passing, and tossed just one touchdown -- a 20-yarder to Terrace Marshall. 

Ja'Marr Chase led the receivers with eight catches for 123 yards. Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss and Edwards-Helaire all chipped in 7 catches each for 60, 51, and 45 yards, respectively. 

LSU is off next week before a showdown with Alabama on Nov. 9.

