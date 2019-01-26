The LSU women’s basketball season has been one of fits and starts, taking one step backward to take two forward.
That’s why the Lady Tigers are approaching Sunday’s noon tipoff at Tennessee with a certain amount of caution.
Although things seem to be falling into place for the Lady Tigers, who face a Lady Vols team that’s falling apart, LSU coach Nikki Fargas knows all too well what the visit to Knoxville, Tennessee, can bring.
“We can’t feel like we’ve arrived because we got a win at Alabama,” Fargas said of her team’s most recent game. “We have to go in there with an attitude working hard, not taking a possession off, creating your own runs, bringing your own energy.”
Those sound like simple instructions but they’ve been hard to master for an inexperienced LSU team this season. The signs against Alabama were good as the Lady Tigers (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) got out of their habit of slow starts and put in four solid quarters of play.
But Tennessee (12-7, 1-5) is in the unaccustomed position of free fall, having lost six consecutive games, including a 77-62 loss to No. 1 Notre Dame at home Thursday.
“They’ve lost four games by one basket or less,” Fargas said of her alma mater. “Their record could be flipped. Their backs are to the wall. You take on the mentality that the only place to go is up.”
What Fargas is alluding to is the Lady Vols likely see LSU as a chance to get right, which accentuates the need for a fast start. The signs are good, with LSU getting better individual play from its starters and having a bye in the schedule Thursday to reflect.
The Alabama victory was marked by a strong effort from point guard Khayla Pointer, who scored a career-high 26 points and added six rebounds, two assists and three steals. On top of that, post player Faustine Aifuwa had her second consecutive strong outing. She had 11 points and eight rebounds after going for 19 and nine against Kentucky.
“Those two are two of the biggest pieces of the puzzle,” said forward Ayana Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. “It’s a great feeling; it gives us a sense of confidence.
“I see pieces falling into place. Before, we would show it and then sometimes take it away. We’re finally learning we can’t afford to not show up. Those losses we had were definitely a wake-up call. Going to Alabama and getting road win was great for us, it got us going in the right direction. Hopefully we can take it with us to Tennessee.”
Fargas was pleased by her guards getting the message to go inside out with the offense, feed the post players Mitchell and Aifuwa. That opened up the perimeter for a more balanced attack. Better offense has resulted in better transition defense.
“We seem to be finding our confidence at this point,” Pointer said. “It goes back to the extra work everybody has been putting in. I’ve been working on my free throws after practice. Faustine been working on her little jump shot, everyone doing a little more. The work you do when no one is watching usually shows up in games.”
Fargas, who played and coached as a graduate assistant under women’s basketball icon Pat Summitt, is wary of the matchup just from looking at the scores of the games. Not only have the Lady Vols suffered close losses, but the games have been high-scoring affairs. Sunday’s game will be a huge test for an LSU team that leads the SEC and is No. 9 in the nation in scoring defense (53.7).
“You have to be aware of how explosive they are offensively,” Fargas said. “They are putting up enough points to win but losing in the late game. Their transition game is really good. They have players who can make plays.”
Avina Westbrook leads the Tennessee starting five, four of whom average in double-figure scoring. Westbrook averages 16.8 points and 4.9 assists while Rennia Davis averages 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. The shortest starter is 5-11, and the Lady Vols have connected on 113 3-point shots.
“We’ve got to match not only their intensity to push tempo at us but keep them off the boards,” Fargas said. “They do a good job on the offensive glass. We have to go in there and match their intensity.”