BR.mainelsu.022022 HS 1717.JPG

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty (4) is swarmed by his teammates after hitting a three run home run against Maine, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty was named the SEC Player of the Week after LSU's three-game sweep of Maine.

Doughty led the conference with 12 RBIs and 17 total bases, tying the league with eight total hits out of his 14 at-bats for a .571 batting average. He drew one walk, contributing to his .563 on-base percentage. 

Saturday and Sunday were Doughty's biggest days as he knocked a pair of home runs between the two games. On Saturday, Doughty was 3 for 6 in his at bats, including a double, five RBIs and a first-inning three-run home run. On Sunday, he added another three-run home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. His Friday night double drove in two runs in LSU's opening win of the season. 

Email Leah Vann at LVann@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @LVann_sports.