LSU redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Doughty was named the SEC Player of the Week after LSU's three-game sweep of Maine.
Doughty led the conference with 12 RBIs and 17 total bases, tying the league with eight total hits out of his 14 at-bats for a .571 batting average. He drew one walk, contributing to his .563 on-base percentage.
Saturday and Sunday were Doughty's biggest days as he knocked a pair of home runs between the two games. On Saturday, Doughty was 3 for 6 in his at bats, including a double, five RBIs and a first-inning three-run home run. On Sunday, he added another three-run home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. His Friday night double drove in two runs in LSU's opening win of the season.