While most people are wrapping presents to put under the Christmas tree, the LSU basketball team has been busy stacking.

The presents will have to wait a couple of more days for No. 17 LSU, which has been stacking wins — 11 of them — since the season opener Nov. 9.

The 11 consecutive victories to start the season is the longest for Will Wade during his five-year tenure as Tigers coach.

Another win against Lipscomb at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the final game before a 3½-day Christmas break would match the longest winning streak of his nine seasons as a head coach, which came at VCU in the 2015-16 season.

Even though Lipscomb (6-7) is struggling, Wade is making sure the Tigers close out the nonconference portion of their schedule the right way when they meet the Bisons in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Wade knows how challenging it is to win games in Division I basketball, which means he’s keeping his foot on the pedal through the Christmas break. LSU’s next game after reconvening Sunday afternoon is the Southeastern Conference opener Dec. 29 at Auburn.

“I tell our kids all the time and you see it every night,” Wade said Tuesday. “It’s hard to win any Division I game … Division I basketball games are hard to win.

“You can look at any game, any night. Look at the scores, they’re extremely challenging to win.”

While he’s happy to be guiding one of just six undefeated teams out of 350 Division I schools, he wants to make sure his team’s guard is up against a Lipscomb team that went on the road and crushed Dayton 78-59 on Nov. 17.

The Bisons are a different team, however, since the loss of 6-foot-8, 265-pound senior center Ahsan Asadullah to a lower leg injury.

He’s missed the last seven games after averaging 17.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in the team’s first six outings. Lipscomb is just 2-5 since he’s been sidelined.

Valparaiso transfer Jacob Ognacevic, a 6-8 forward, has taken up some of the scoring slack in Asadullah’s absence. He poured in 35 points in a 98-64 blowout of Tennessee Wesleyan on Sunday.

After coming off the bench early in the season, Ognacevic has started the last seven games and averages 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Wade’s team continues to roll with its latest victim being Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Bossier City.

The Tigers fell behind 11-0, then trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before prevailing 66-57 with a strong second half.

One week earlier, LSU trailed Georgia Tech by 15 points before blowing the Yellow Jackets away by 16.

Even though his team has been able to gather itself in the second half, that’s one thing Wade has been harping on this week.

“We’ve got to be a full-game team because we’re not going to be able to keep pulling these escape jobs,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to keep winning by getting down 13, 15 points and just relying on coming back. That’s not going to cut it.

“We’ve got to certainly improve in that and not put ourselves in those situations. You’re walking on a high wire and you’re eventually going to fall off.”

Still, the Tigers’ third double-digit winning streak in the past four seasons (they won 10 in a row each in 2018-19 and 2019-20) is something to be proud of, Wade said.

“To go on a long winning streak just shows your guys are consistent,” he noted. “They put the right things in every day and they prepare the right way every day, which is not easy to do because each game is a different challenge.”