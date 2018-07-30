lsuauburn2135.101517 bf
Buy Now

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson (21) is bottled up for a loss by LSU safety Grant Delpit (9), LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU linebacker Arden Key (49) late in the second half of LSU's football game against Auburn on Saturday Oct. 14, 2017, in Tiger Stadium. LSU won 27-23.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

After spending part of his weekend with the LSU Tigers, Cord Sandberg decided to commit to the Auburn Tigers.

The quarterback prospect who spent the past six years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization has left baseball and decided to play college football. A four-star player out of Bradenton (Manatee), Florida, Sandberg (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) originally signed to play football for Mississippi State in 2013.

Sandberg’s decision was not unexpected. Auburn offered him a full scholarship, while LSU was trying to land him as a preferred walk-on, according to 24/7 Sports’ Shea Dixon. He visited Auburn over the weekend then LSU before announcing his decision.

LSU has a quarterback commitment from dual-threat prospect Peter Parrish (6-1, 198), a four-star recruit out of Phenix City (Central) Alabama. LSU currently has 18 commitments and has the No. 8-ranked class on the 24/7 Sports composite list.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments