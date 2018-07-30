After spending part of his weekend with the LSU Tigers, Cord Sandberg decided to commit to the Auburn Tigers.
The quarterback prospect who spent the past six years in the Philadelphia Phillies organization has left baseball and decided to play college football. A four-star player out of Bradenton (Manatee), Florida, Sandberg (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) originally signed to play football for Mississippi State in 2013.
Sandberg’s decision was not unexpected. Auburn offered him a full scholarship, while LSU was trying to land him as a preferred walk-on, according to 24/7 Sports’ Shea Dixon. He visited Auburn over the weekend then LSU before announcing his decision.
LSU has a quarterback commitment from dual-threat prospect Peter Parrish (6-1, 198), a four-star recruit out of Phenix City (Central) Alabama. LSU currently has 18 commitments and has the No. 8-ranked class on the 24/7 Sports composite list.