Before her team left for Starkville, Mississippi, last Wednesday, LSU softball coach Beth Torina stood in the shade of the Tiger Park jumbotron and nodded toward the team’s clubhouse on the third-base line.
She was motioning to LSU’s director of softball operations, Quinlan Duhon, who had crunched the numbers and run through the scenarios. The results: Torina’s team could rise as high as second or fall as far as ninth a week before the first pitch of the Southeastern Conference tournament.
The uncertainty gave Torina a headache. But this week, a clearer picture will afford her and her team a shot at some relief.
LSU (34-20, 13-11 SEC) will open the tournament at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Gainesville, Florida, against Mississippi State (34-23, 10-14). The Tigers earned a No. 6 seed by closing the regular season with two wins and a loss on the road against these same Bulldogs, the tournament’s No. 11 seed.
“I think the fact that there’s so much parity in the league that it’s ending up like this,” Torina said last week, “with everyone with the exception of two teams having around a .500 record. I mean, it just shows you how tough this league is.
“I don’t know if it's good for my mental health,” she said with a laugh.
As the Tigers begin postseason play, the stakes are high and the playing field is level for the single-elimination format.
Each year, the NCAA awards home games in the regional round of its tournament to the best 16 teams in the country. Tiger Park has hosted six consecutive NCAA regionals. In 2021, 14 of the 16 host teams advanced to the super regional round.
LSU sits at No. 19 in the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) entering the SEC tournament, and it needs to pick up a few wins to give it a fighting shot of extending that run to seven years of hosting.
Like Torina mentioned a week prior, the parity in the SEC is easy to spot. Only six games separated No. 11 seed Mississippi State from No. 2 seed Alabama. The rest of the teams are tightly packed in the standings, which means a number of teams can go on a deep run.
“It is exaggerated,” Torina said. "I think normally you have a top and a bottom and then a middle. This year it’s like one, one and everyone.”
LSU’s all-time record of 45-24 (.652) in the SEC tournament leads the conference, and the Tigers have won the tournament five times (1999, 2001, 2002, 2004 and 2007).
A conference tournament crown has eluded Torina since she took over the program. Her squads are 9-9 in the tournament since 2012, her first year in Baton Rouge. They’ve reached the final twice — in 2016 and 2017, when they lost to Auburn and Ole Miss. In the other seven years, LSU was bounced out of either the first round or quarterfinals.
Across last weekend's three-game series, LSU outlasted Mississippi State by a 21-10 margin. Ali Kilponen (18-6) pitched two complete games, earning a win on Friday and a loss on Sunday. Shelbi Sunseri (8-7) allowed only two earned runs and three hits in a complete-game effort Saturday.
In seven innings of work on Sunday, Bulldogs pitcher Annie Willis held the Tigers to only four hits. But in the other two games, LSU combined for 15 hits.
Ali Newland led the way at the plate. She recorded a hit in all three games, including a two-run homer to center at the end of the second game. Ciara Briggs added four hits, and Sunseri, Georgia Clark and Danieca Coffey smashed home runs of their own. Coffey’s homer was the first of her career.
The SEC Network will broadcast all rounds of the tournament except the semifinals and final, which will be shown on ESPN2.