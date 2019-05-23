SEC Auburn LSU Baseball

WHO: LSU vs. Vanderbilt or Mississippi State

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIKELY STARTER: LSU – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU used almost its entire pitching staff to get through its first three games of the tournament. The three starters have pitched, and the best arms in the bullpen completed long outings to get LSU to Friday. Only five pitchers — Clay Moffitt, Riggs Threadgill, Rye Gunter, Will Ripoll and Chase Costello — haven't appeared in the tournament. Whoever throws has to face one of the top offenses in the conference. 

This post will be updated after Vanderbilt and Mississippi State finish on Thursday night.

