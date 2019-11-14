LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.
The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior ranks 40th nationally with 786 rushing yards, and he leads the Southeastern Conference in both total touchdowns (12) and rushing touchdowns (11).
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 46-41 win over Alabama, and he added nine catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2011.
The Catholic High graduate joins finalists Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Joe Reed (Virginia) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Nebraska) for the Hornung Award, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 11.
Edwards-Helaire would be the first LSU player to win the award since Odell Beckham Jr. won in 2013.
No. 1 LSU (9-0, 5-0 SEC) next plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m.