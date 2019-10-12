1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s offense can apparently move the ball on anyone, including the best defense they have faced by far the first half of the season. In your classic Irresistable Force-Immovable Object matchup, the Tigers carved up the Gators like the Halloween pumpkin. LSU scored 42 points off 48 total plays, an amazing level of efficiency, with Joe Burrow throwing for three touchdowns.
2. TRENDING NOW
LSU’s defense. Was the Tigers’ suffocating effort against Utah State a week earlier just a midday mirage? It seemed so for much of Saturday night. The Gators mounted one 75-yard touchdown drive after another before the Tigers finally found some stopping power in the second half. Derek Stingley’s fourth-quarter diving interception in the end zone will be long remembered.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Even though LSU’s win at Texas was a bit tarnished by the Longhorns’ loss Saturday to Oklahoma, beating Florida gives the Tigers a resume no other national contender can match. Even if No. 3 Georgia had beaten South Carolina, LSU deserved to be in everyone’s top four. Probably their top two. Now they just have to keep dealing W’s.