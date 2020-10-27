Myles Brennan returned to practice on Monday, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron indicated his starting quarterback may not play Saturday at Auburn and still has more recovery ahead.
"We're still taking it day by day," Orgeron said in a Tuesday morning interview with WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench." "He didn't do much yesterday. He's feeling better, but I don't know if he's going to be ready to go."
Brennan, who missed LSU's win over South Carolina with an abdominal injury, was sidelined after starting in the Tigers' first three games of the season. He dressed out on Saturday, but he only threw very light tosses during warmups and never fixed his helmet on for any team drills.
True freshman TJ Finley started in place of Brennan, and he led the Tigers in a 52-24 win over South Carolina while completing 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
After the game, Orgeron reaffirmed that there was no quarterback controversy, and the head coach told reporters again Monday that Brennan remains the starting quarterback when healthy.
"If Myles is healthy, he's our first-team quarterback," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "But I'm not putting him in unless he's 100%."
Orgeron has said that Brennan's injury requires time to heal, and the 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt junior has to gain back his rotational ability to make throws.
Orgeron said Brennan would practice at "about 25%" on Monday, and athletic training director Jack Marucci will oversee his progression throughout the week.
"I don't know yet if he's going to play," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "He may play. It all depends on how practice goes this week... see what he can do, feel it. He's probably going to be sore."
The LSU coaching staff will make decisions on who runs with the first team offense on a daily basis, Orgeron said, and, on Monday, Brennan and Finley split reps along with true freshman Max Johnson.