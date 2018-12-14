One of LSU's formidable running back duo in 2017 was expected to show off on prime-time television this year -- it wasn't Darrel Williams.

But the former Tigers fan-favorite turned up in a big spot for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, taking a dump-off pass from Patrick Mahomes for a hard-fought, 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Chiefs lost the game 29-28.

Williams, who played significant time for LSU in 2017 alongside Derrius Guice, was an undrafted free agent signing of the Chiefs this season. Guice was drafted in the second round by the Washington Redskins, but has missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in his preseason opener.

A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Williams eked out a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster as the team's fourth running back, but did not receive a touch until Week 14 against Baltimore.

He was effective in his minimal work behind Damien Williams against the Los Angeles Chargers, taking two carries for 13 yards and two catches for 9 yards. Williams saw added snaps because fellow LSU alum Spencer Ware, who saw action the previous two weeks was out with an injury.

Kareem Hunt, who was the team's starter the majority of the season, was released in November after a video emerged showing him in a violent incident in a hotel that appeared to show him attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel.

Despite Williams' touchdown, the Chiefs blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, losing in stunning fashion after the Chargers bypassed a tying extra point and completed a two-point conversion with just seconds left to play.