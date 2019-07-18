The Minnesota Timberwolves and former LSU basketball standout Naz Reid have agreed on a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Reid, who played one season with the Tigers and went undrafted in June, was one of the surprising players from the NBA summer league. He averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over seven game.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Reid's deal is for 4 years and a max of $6.1 million. His first year is guaranteed.

Reid was originally slotted for a 2-way deal before his breakout summer league, Krawczynski said.

The former five-star recruit out of New Jersey only played one season in college before turning pro.

With LSU, Reid averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Reid is expected to compete for a backup role with the Timberwolves.