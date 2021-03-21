HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As much as the LSU gymnastics team accomplished in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championship — three gymnasts winning or sharing a pair of individual titles, including the meet’s only perfect 10 — a razor-thin runner-up finish still left the Tigers wanting more.

“Obviously this stings a little bit,” said sophomore Kiya Johnson, who posted her third 10.0 in four floor routine performances this season. “We know who we are. This wasn’t close to our best meet and we were this close to beating the best team in the SEC.”

Going into the meet that team was Florida. But the SEC regular-season champions fell apart on uneven bars and finished a distant third with a 196.975, quickly turning the meet into a two-team race between LSU and Alabama. The Crimson Tide built a big lead in its first two rotations and held on for a 197.875-197.775 victory over the three-time defending SEC champion Tigers. LSU won the previous three SEC meets that were contested from 2017-19 before the 2020 championship was canceled by COVID-19.

“Certainly we’re disappointed,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “I’m not ignoring that fact. But we’re also proud of what they did. You get in a pressure cooker meet like that and things get sideways in a hurry if you get distracted. I thought we showed a lot of guts tonight. We fought all the way to the end.”

The Tigers closed with a 49.500 on floor and a 49.625 on vault, the best score of the meet on any event. Two LSU freshmen — Haleigh Bryant and Elena Arenas — scored 9.95s to share the vault title with Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, who also edged out Johnson for the all-around crown.

“If anything, this made us more hungry for nationals,” said Arenas, whose mother Kim Arnold Arenas won the 1997 SEC vault title at Georgia when Clark was an assistant coach there. “We’re not walking out of here with our heads down. There’s so much more we could have done. Knowing that, we’re just eager and hungry to better ourselves that much more.”

The LSU team immediately left the Von Braun Center Probst Arena here after the meet and flew straight home to Baton Rouge. After a brief rest, they will gather at 4 p.m. Monday to find out where they will be headed in NCAA competition.

There are four regionals scheduled for April 1-3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Athens, Georgia; Salt Lake City and Morgantown, West Virginia. The top two teams from each regional advance to the NCAA Championships, April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

LSU’s score lifted the Tigers’ NQS, an average of their best four performances, to 197.813. their best to end the season since 2018. That moved LSU back to No. 3 in the national rankings behind Oklahoma and Florida and virtually assures that the Tigers will be a No. 1 regional seed.

The question is, which regional? According to the S-curve of NQS scores, LSU could get sent to Salt Lake City where No. 6-ranked Utah would be the No. 2 seed on its home floor. That said, the NCAA is not compelled to follow the NQS exactly to determine seeding.

Wherever LSU is headed, Bryant said the Tigers are ready for the next, confident based on this performance that they are a legitimate contender for the program’s first NCAA title.

“We take a lot of things” from the SEC meet, Bryant said. “It was great experience to get out on a podium with four teams competing at the same time. We’re really excited for whatever.”